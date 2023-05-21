Full youth: Song Seung Heon secretly attended the fan’s wedding

The moment seeing the schoolgirl who is now an adult made the actor unable to control his emotions but shed tears.

In a recent interview with News1, Song Seung Heon – a veteran Korean actor who is loved by many viewers, shared about his 27-year career. Along with that, the male artist mentioned a memorable memory during his career years, which was attending the wedding of a longtime fan who had followed him since the early days of his debut. It is known that this fan is also the head of Song Seung Heon’s old fanclub.

According to the male lead “Autumn in My Heart”, he accepted the wedding invitation from fans and decided to secretly participate after confirming that he had no schedule on that day: “I went to the wedding of a fan who has supported me since we were young. She often goes to autograph sessions and filming locations in her school uniform. At first, I wasn’t sure if I could attend because of the filming schedule, so I congratulated her.”, he said. Song Seung Heon’s unexpected appearance made the bride “so shocked that I started to cry” and express gratitude that your favorite idol has arrived.

Witnessing the fan from a schoolgirl who once became a beautiful bride made him unable to hold back his tears: “After seeing her, I started crying. The girl in the uniform of 20 years ago is now an adult, married, and I personally have aged over the years. I wonder if this is how a brother feels when his sister gets married.” Looking back on the past time, the actor expressed his gratitude to the girl as well as those who have followed him since the first days:Every time I see longtime fans at the press conference, it makes me look at myself and becomes my motivation to get back in shape. It’s great to grow old together, I’m so grateful that I can’t express it in words.”

In 1996, Song Seung Heon debuted as an actor through the sitcom “Three Guys, Three Girls”, accompanied by famous comedian Shin Dong Yeop. The actor’s career is outstanding with many hit works such as “Autumn in My Heart”, “East of Eden”, “Super Players”… At the present time, he is still devoting himself to everything. for the film industry when participating in the series “Black Knight” on Netflix.