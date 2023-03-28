HANQING DING

soft and bony,

It’s the dawn breeze,

caressing the mottled ravines,

Wrapped with endless faith.

We try to capture what we see in the cascading light and shadow,

Those pure and soft lights,

Behind the romantic letters,

With tenacity and determination.

There is always a cry hidden in the poem.

a savage world,

It’s mountains and rivers,

It is also freedom without compromise.

Just like Bei Dao’s poem:

“On my shoulders is the wind,

On the wind are twinkling stars. “

The body can express emotions that cannot be expressed in words. As the second skin with the body, clothing seems to be the reflection of the richness of human beings. Tangible materials reconstruct the boundaries of the body, outlining strong or subtle, sharp or soft, tough or fragile, bound or uninhibited images of the soul. The all-knitted fashion brand HANQING DING released the 23AW series. With the breakthrough “bead weaving technology“, with uncontrollable and unknowable freedom and mystery, it shapes the “soft and bone” female image of this century.

In the brand’s bead weaving series, knitting, the technique that runs through the creative vein, connects completely different materials in series to build a changing and entangled art world. Yarns are usually considered delicate, but they can also be given various shapes and patterns, wrapping everything with multiple gestures.

In the HANQING DING 23AW series, the beads with distinct grains are embedded in the gentle knitting loops. While retaining the elastic characteristics of knitting, it creates the beauty of a skeleton structure, giving traditional knitting a new texture and visual effect. It is worth mentioning that Justin Nech, an independent musician from the Berklee College of Music, composed the background music for the show. In the female voice, the poetry of “Dear young women” was integrated with fashion elements, bringing the audience an immersive experience.

The brand’s ready-to-wear series runs through the sustainable concept in the clothing production chain. Through the independent research and development and production of renewable, degradable and traceable environment-friendly raw materials, while realizing the maximum utilization rate of materials, the brand creates romantic and poetic men and women by means of destructive reorganization, deconstruction and 3D virtual knitting. Dress up. The tassel-like knitted fabric presents a flowing concave-convex texture, creating conflict and unity between inner balance and rebellion in the delicate details and destructive textures like glitch aesthetics.

HANQING DING is a fully knitted brand founded in 2022, focusing on exploring the interesting combination of the softness of knitting and its skeleton. Brand founder and designer Han Qing graduated from the Women’s Wear Design Department of Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology with a bachelor’s degree, and later obtained a master’s degree in women’s knitting from the Royal College of Art. HANQING DING won the final champion of the 2022 RISE UP Sustainable Design Challenge, and 2023SS London Fashion Week invited designers to participate in the fashion show as a Fashion Scout. The designer’s cross-border knitting installation artworks are exhibited in Saatchi Art Museum, Shanghai West Bund Art Center, etc., and his fashion illustrations are also published in influential international fashion media. Cooperative brands include Christian Dior, Gucci, Celine, Louis Vuitton wait. At the same time, Hanqing founded the XiiANG Knitting Laboratory in Shanghai, focusing on the research and development of new knitting designs, aiming to help more textile enterprises in the transformation period to achieve renewal. Under the principle of sustainability, with full of creativity Design empowers industry.