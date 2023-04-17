Fun Bukber with HokBen Ramadan Bento Packages

I was really happy when I got an invitation for bukber, but unfortunately several times it was canceled or only PHP. Grateful that on the last Sunday of Ramadan this time, I was successful in attending an exciting bukber event and meeting many friends that I had not seen face to face for a long time, at HokBen Plaza Slipi Jaya, Jakarta.

The event was at 4 pm, and I left my house in Bekasi at half past 3 pm, using a private motorbike. The trip was quite busy and was also blocked by rain, but thank God I was able to arrive safely at my destination and on time for the bukber event. Happy when meeting and greeting everyone present at the bukber event with HokBen.

Before the iftar event together, we were all introduced to the 2023 Bento Ramadan Promo package, Harumaki, various ramen and also the sustainable HokBen program from mica waste and chopsticks which usually only pile up in the trash.

HokBen Sustainable Program with Startup Rebrick and Booth

Besides the 4 Ramadan Bentos and Ramen that we can try, yesterday Ms. Irma from HokBen explained about the processing of plastic waste packaging for food containers and wooden chopsticks at HokBen.

In collaboration with startup Rebricks, HokBen mica containers are processed into eco roaster walls that are installed at Hokben outlets, and to date there have been 20 outlets using them. All of HokBen’s mica plastic container waste is collected and then handed over to Startup Rebricks to be chopped and then processed and formed into a vent or roaster.

Meanwhile, the waste of wooden chopsticks is managed by startup Boolet to become coasters for coasters for Hokben souvenirs. So cute, we were all even given one coaster to take home.

HokBen Special Menu Ramadan Bento Package and Ramen

For those of you who have never tasted the special Ramen menu at HokBen, here are a selection of flavors you can try

💙 Creamy Hokkaido Miso with Butter

Hokkaido Creamy Ramen with Miso Sauce and Topped with Chasiu Chicken, Tori Soboro, Ni Tamago, Pakcoy, Corn and Unsalted Butter. The taste is more savory and suitable for lovers of creamy taste.

💙 Tori Shirt

Tori Paitan Ramen with chicken broth, topped with Chasiu Chicken, Ni Tamago, Pakcoy, green onions and nori. Original taste, perfect for kids.

💙 Spicy

The Spicy Ramen contains spicy chicken broth, topped with Chasiu Chicken, Ni Tamago, Pakcoy, green onions and sliced ​​mushrooms with a spicy nampol flavor for spicy lovers.

Ramen is available in large and small portions, for those of you who are just curious and want to taste the ramen menu, it’s suitable to order.

Menu Bento Ramadan 1444H / 2023

1. Chicken Teriyaki, Ebi Furai, Shrimp Roll, Chicken Karage, Rice, Salad, Sosro 58 K Bottled Tea

2. Chicken Curry Yaki

Ebi fried, Egg chicken roll, fried dumplings, 58K Sosro bottled tea

3 Beef Sukiyaki, tofu, Tori no Teba, chicken korokke, rice, salad, Sosro bottled tea, 68K,

4. Beef Teriyaki, ekkado, Fried chicken tofu, rice, salad, Sosro 68K bottled tea

Free ruby ​​ice is given for all Ramadan Bento Package promo menus. Oh yes, there are also Harumaki snacks filled with minced meat and vegetables, perfect for snacks. This Ramadan Bento, the latest is package no. 2 and 3 with an authentic Middle Eastern taste that is more pronounced in this package.

Do you know that HokBen on April 18th will celebrate its 38th anniversary, Happy Birthday HokBen, I hope everyone will like it more and always present special menus that will tempt our tongues, Bento lovers who are Original Made in Indonesia. Oh yes, the Plaza Slipi Jaya bestie outlet that I visited turned out to have just opened on February 24, 2023, but the service was very sat set sat set… swift, and friendly. Like outlets that have been operating for a long time, the taste is the same as other outlets.. basically, whichever outlet you eat at, the taste of HokBen food is definitely the same as the best quality

Currently there are 355 HokBen stores, isn’t that really cool, a sign that HokBen really suits the tongue of the Indonesian people, so no one is a stranger to the taste of food from HokBen. The latest info, bestie, on April 7, a HokBen outlet opened in Makassar, Sulawesi, and in 2023 it will focus on Kalimantan and Sulawesi.

Let’s break the fast together at the HokBen closest to your house, it’s a shame if you don’t taste the special menu from this year’s Ramadhan Bento Package Bestie