After a year of management, the Cipolletti Helping Hands Foundation managed to finish one of its most important projects in recent years. Yesterday in Fernández Oro they inaugurated one of the works that will improve the quality of life of hundreds of residents of the Costa Linda neighborhood.

During 2019 and 2021, the Helping Hands Foundation, chaired by Noemi Bascur, managed the delivery of intralot service connections, the construction of a multipurpose room and a sports playground, which would be financed by the national government.

As reported in December 2019, the foundation began the formal presentation of the project before the SISU of the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation. Some time later the work began with the collaboration of the municipality of Fernández Oro. Yesterday the work was finally inaugurated after more than a year of work.

The initial investment was for more than 74 million pesos, but the Final cost of the work was more than 100 million pesos.

The president of the Helping Hands Foundation, Noemi Bascur, expressed “this is the one I waited the most in my life. Today is a day to celebrate, today the project is a reality. It was not easy, I appreciate the trust, the sincerity of each person. There are a lot of people who put the body so that this can materialize.

«We always believed that Fundación Manos que ayuda has to be a company of solidarity and it was going to be a company when it really offers real solutions to people. For us, bringing assistance was not a real solution, but with this project we are going to change the lives of many people”, he stated.

For his part, the mayor of Fernández Oro, Mariano Lavin, stated “it is a day of great joy for our community, and for the residents of Costa Linda. It is a virtuous work, from the moment it began it was carried out by a foundation and its entire team. The work meant an important leap in the foundation’s ability to take on a challenge as big as the one that occurred here, it was the first time that the foundation was able to carry out public works of these characteristics.

I add that: “it is virtuous because here there is labor from the city’s cooperatives, men and women worked in construction. Many of the materials were purchased here in the city and it is very joyful when these things reach their conclusion. This work will allow multiplying the possibilities of giving workshops, sports and culture with the support of the neighbors, province and the municipality. We are grateful to the National Government, to the Socio-Urban Integration Secretariat, which in this guideline for early works targets the most vulnerable sectors, which are the popular ones where there are many deficiencies”.

The foundation has more than 26 years of experience, always working in the search to improve the quality of life. In addition, the institution has the possibility of participating in Nation programs and this allowed it to carry out the work in one of the oldest neighborhoods in the town: Costa Linda. Since 2008 the foundation has worked in solidarity in the neighborhood where around 200 families live.



