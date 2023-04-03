Listen to the audio version of the article

Even the workplace must be a suitable environment to encourage and stimulate the production of products from the beauty industry… The new agreement between Brunello Cucinelli Spa and Bnl Bnp Paribas goes in this sense, which will allow all small artisan businesses who collaborate with the Solomeo Fashion House to be able to create works on the subject of “beautification of places and improvement of working conditions”, thanks to a project specially designed for them.

Cucinelli: “We must restore dignity to blue-collar work”

The agreement envisages that the two parties make the design and construction of the works available to small craft businesses, as well as providing financial support on dedicated terms. The Bank will make use of the collaboration of specialized general contractors, able to evaluate and provide the companies involved with innovative, safe and efficient technical solutions for carrying out the desired intervention. Furthermore, through its subsidiary Artigiancassa, Bnl Bnp Paribas is able to provide consultancy to the recipient companies of the agreement, for access to funds and loans offered by national and regional public tenders, in many cases linked to the Pnrr. The agreement is part of the credit institution’s “Made in Italy Excellence Development Program”, which aims to promote harmonious development of the production process and aims to generate a positive social and environmental impact as widespread as possible on the territory.

The “beautification of the workplace” project is part of the vision of “Humanistic Capitalism” and “Human Sustainability” that animate Brunello Cucinelli and inspire the company’s choices. “We believe that this agreement reached with Bnl Bnp Paribas is very important, in continuity with our commitment to worker well-being and constant improvement and beautification of workplaces – commented Riccardo Stefanelli, CEO of Brunello Cucinelli -. In Solomeo we have always worked trying to promote the culture of the “beautiful factory” and therefore this understanding, which tries to extend this beauty to our supply chain as well, represents a valuable seal that can only really give us full satisfaction. The agreement attributes the right value to all the energies that we have dedicated over the years to the protection and promotion of the dignity of craftsmanship, in the awareness that the work and the artefacts are noble and beautiful only if so are the places in which our exceptional and esteemed craftsmen».

“This agreement is the most concrete synthesis of how banks and companies can cooperate in a virtuous way, activating the economy and finance in a sustainable key at the service of companies, supply chains and local communities, in this case the Umbrian territory – he noted Maria Elena Gasparroni, director of the Corporate Banking division Bnl Bnp Paribas -. The “Beautification of the workplace” project focuses on human capital in the belief that people are central to work and production processes and their well-being is a lever of competitiveness».