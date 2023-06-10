Home » Funeral service behind the privacy fence: Vicky says goodbye to the Bismarck princess Regional
Funeral service behind the privacy fence: Vicky says goodbye to the Bismarck princess

Regional

Friedrichsruh – They wanted to mourn in peace and undisturbed!

The funeral service for Princess Elisabeth († 84) took place on Saturday afternoon in the immediate circle of family and friends in the cemetery and on the site of the Bismarck mausoleum.

Among the mourners: Vicky Leandros, Baron Enno Freiherr von Ruffin and Count Bernstorff.

A metre-high tarpaulin fence was erected to protect friends and relatives from being looked at.

The high level of privacy around the family mausoleum

Foto: action press

Baron Enno Freiherr v. Ruffin (center) is also among the mourners

Baron Enno Freiherr v. Ruffin (middle) in conversation

Foto: action press

According to BILD information, the princess died on Saturday night in the Reinbek St. Adolf-Stift hospital just outside of Hamburg. She is said to have been decrepit in recent years and sometimes needed a ventilator.

In 2011, she just barely died and had to have an emergency operation. The reason: intestinal tangles. The princess was in the hospital for almost a week.

Princess Elisabeth von Bismarck in the

Princess Elisabeth von Bismarck in the “Garden of Butterflies” in the tropical house on the historic Bismarck estate in Friedrichsruh (Schleswig-Holstein)

Foto: picture alliance / dpa

Countess Elisabeth Lippens, who was born, married Prince Ferdinand von Bismarck in 1960. He died in 2019 at the age of 88 and was the great-grandson of the Iron Chancellor, Prince Otto von Bismarck († 83). The princess and the prince were happy together at Friedrichsruh Palace.

Prince Ferdinand von Bismarck with his wife Princess Elisabeth

Prince Ferdinand von Bismarck with his wife Princess Elisabeth

Foto: PEOPPICT

The Iron Chancellor: Otto von Bismarck

Iron Chancellor: Otto von Bismarck

Foto: picture alliance / Design Pics

The Princess leaves behind three children: Carl-Eduard “Calle” Graf von Bismarck (62), Gregor (59) and Vanessa (52).

Calle and Celia, Gottfried and Vanessa, Ferdinand and Elisabeth, Gregor von Bismarck and Samantha Bella Schiava (from left) appeared on Prince Ferdinand von Bismarck's 70th birthday

Calle and Celia, Gottfried and Vanessa, Ferdinand and Elisabeth, Gregor von Bismarck and Samantha Bella Schiava (from left) appeared on Prince Ferdinand von Bismarck’s 70th birthday

Photo: Bernd Beutner

Daughter Vanessa said goodbye to her mother in a touching Instagram statement: “She was a beautiful, wonderful, artistic, creative, freedom-loving and sometimes eccentric woman. I love you!”

Princess Elisabeth is to be buried in the family mausoleum. In addition to her beloved husband Ferdinand.

A sign points to the Bismarck Mausoleum

A sign points to the Bismarck Mausoleum

Photo: citynewstv

