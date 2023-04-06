By now we are accustomed to vain and ephemeral leaders and this spoiled gaze can make a story like that of Harry Truman almost incomprehensible: in 1946 the president of the United States had an intuition destined to change history and yet he left its name and merit to one of his collaborator. Taking over from Roosevelt during his mandate, Truman experienced a tarnishing of image and yet it was he who understood that Europe, having emerged from a destructive war, risked new ruins and new authoritarianisms if America did not have the courage to invest huge resources.

But that idea and the President were opposed by a large part of the establishment and therefore Truman had a brilliant idea: to entrust the implementation and also the ownership of the Plan to the most popular man in the United States: General George Marshall who had led the troops Americans in the victorious World War. According to Winston Churchill, the Plan represented an authentic “turning point in the history of the world“,

Harry Truman is one of the stories that make up the mosaic of Leader by force. Stories of leadership that cross the deserts (Rizzoli, 300 pages, 18 euros) the original essay written by Antonio Funiciello in search of the cardinal virtues capable of real leadership: a powerful virtue emerges from six political leaders, demonstrating that a single quality , but lived to the fullest, can leave an indelible mark. For his part, the author of the essay, Antonio Funiciello, in the years of the Republic, is the only one who has been called as head of the cabinet by two different prime ministers, Paolo Gentiloni and Mario Draghi.

Six exemplary stories – Golda Meir, Harry Truman, Count Cavour, Abraham Lincoln, Nelson Mandela, Václav Havel – and a legendary figure, Moses: all leaders, that’s the point, “transformers”, i.e. capable of helping people arrive, from where they are, to where they have never been, unlike “transformist” leaders who “prefer to turn on themselves: rather than transforming reality, they transform themselves”.

If Truman is the quintessence of the “ability to delegate”, the Israeli Golda Meir, who arrived in Palestine when the State of Israel was still a mirage, as well as being the first female prime minister in the West, demonstrated that “a leader must believe in something if it claims to inspire others, on pain of sinking into soulless careerism». Nelson Mandela, president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, embodies another virtue lost today “respect for opponents.” After suffering 27 years in prison, he strikes a pact with his white captors: “A torn people unite after a long and public trial in which they lay bare themselves. An ingenious political choice by leader Mandela, aware that a failed agreement would have led to the destruction of South Africa”. If Cavour’s story tells that there is no leadership “that is not capable of planning a long-term crossing strategy, for which intuition is only one, and not the most important, work tool”, the story of American President Abraham Lincoln demonstrates how, sometimes, to achieve the highest goals – how

it was the abolition of slavery – the lowest means may be used. In the book, for an understandable choice, little is said about Mario Draghi, but two important passages are revealed. The idea of ​​the memorable train journey to Kiev together with President Macron and the (reluctant) Chancellor Scholz was Draghi’s, and the proposal to recognize Ukraine’s EU candidate status is Italian.

Therefore, Funiciello argues, the true leader is not only the man in command, but the one who “knows how to delegate against any narcissistic centralization”; that he manages to free himself from his own intuitions and knows how to plan; which leaves a lasting legacy; that he knows how to be loyal to a cause, because only in this way can he drag the others along when the time comes, and it always does, to cross the desert.