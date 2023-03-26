Lollapalooza is an alternative music festival taking place this weekend in São Paulo.

Folks, we all know that at festivals like Lolla, artists are always abusive when making their demands, which often makes me laugh, so I brought you some of the demands that were made at LollaPalooza Brasil 2023 .

Let’s start with the most sensible one. The singer, who delivered everything on the festival stage yesterday, Billie Eilish, was a little afraid that Brazilian food would not please her, so she asked that her dressing room have a chef specializing in vegan food.

The American singer Lil Nas X, on the other hand, demanded that in his dressing room they had not one, not two, but 4 exclusive professionals to take care of his clothes. I understand the concern about the look, but did I need 4?

Okay, finally, the most absurd one, in my opinion. To perform at the festival, Canadian singer Drake demanded that the furniture in his dressing room be in light colors and that there be a television where he could watch American basketball games.

But now I want to hear from you, if you were one of the artists that will perform at Lolla, what demands would you make?