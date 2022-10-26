Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the most important changes that have taken place in the universe of distribution is the one that has affected furniture-design. Not only for the necessary opening to e-commerce, the latest addition to the sales channels for every good and service. The change also affected the other channels, retail (street shops) and the so-called wholesale.

As for the first, in the big cities and capitals, in Europe and beyond, in the last ten years many single-brand stores have opened, as they are called in the fashion sector, alongside spaces that offer more brands or are specialized, for example, in home textile. Also in this case, the model approaches the fashion multi-brand. Outside the historic centers, the openings of medium and medium-high level chains, especially foreign ones, have multiplied, often in the same areas where, for example, the Ikea signs are located. With a curious addition: just as the openings of large signposted spaces were flourishing, for example, Maison du Monde, Ikea approached the historic centers, with the opening of small shops (in Milan there is one a stone’s throw from the Duomo) where space planning consultancy and services are offered, but no furniture or accessories are sold.

The Armani / Casa store in Paris, renovated in 2020

The big difference between fashion and furniture-design, for street shops, has always been the need for square meters: clothing and accessories stores – also due to the architectural constraints of historic centers – can only need one hundred meters (even if obviously there are those who go much further). Different surfaces are needed for the furniture-design: it is no coincidence that Armani Casa has moved since 2016 from the “narrow” spaces of the fashion district to the megastore in Corso Venezia that for decades had hosted DePadova (now part of the Boffi group). But thanks to the ties (and affinities) between the two worlds and between the fashion and design brands, which in recent years have entered into partnerships to launch dedicated home lines, the most recent stores are happy hybridizations. Digital, of course, helps: the products displayed in the store are a taste, the interactive online catalogs allow customers to go further.

But the sirens of retail, of physical spaces where you can see furniture and accessories, but also kitchens and bathrooms, talk to architects or consultants, continue to make themselves heard. Indeed, after Covid and lockdowns, every form of physical retail has experienced a second youth. The furniture-design at this point has even an advantage over fashion, because there is a type of space that can only work for brands for the home, showrooms. Different from fashion, where clothes hang anonymously and even a little melancholy and accessories are placed on shelves. Furnishing showrooms resemble real houses and therefore do not necessarily have to be arranged over many hundreds of meters. They give the impression to private clients, but also to interlocutors for large projects, architects and interior designers, to enter the world of a brand.

The new Molteni flagship store in Bucharest, Romania

In Milan there was recently the presentation of the Contract Atelier of Molteni Group, in via Cavallotti, San Babila area and almost at the corner with via Durini, one of the city’s design streets, with the recent openings of Luxury Living Group and Dolce & Gabbana House. L’Atelier (a name that recalls the world of fashion) is ideally aimed at professionals for large projects and in fact will host, in addition to the furniture brand that gives its name to the group, also Nemo for light and partner products for appliances and technology such as Aeg and Lg.