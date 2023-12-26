Home » FUROR GALLICO – New album “Future To Come” announced
FUROR GALLICO – New album “Future To Come” announced

FUROR GALLICO – New album "Future To Come" announced

Italian folk metallers FUROR GALLICO will release their new album “Future To Come” on March 22nd via Scarlet Records.

The fourth studio album from Italian folk metal masters FUROR GALLICO was produced by guitarist Gabriel Consiglio, mixed by Federico Ascari (Within Destruction, Signs of the Swarm) and by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (OPETH, ARCH ENEMY, AMON AMARTH) mastered; Kris Verwimp (MARDUK, SUIDAKRA, VITAL REMAINS), a long-time Furor Gallico collaborator, was once again commissioned to draw the eye-catching cover artwork; and last but not least, “Future to Come”, like the classic “Canto d’Inverno” from the 2019 album “Dusk of the Ages” (4.6 million views on YouTube), features Valentina Pucci as a female session singer .

‚Future To Come‘ tracklist:
1 – Call Of The Wind
2 – Among The Ashes
3 – Birth Of The Sun
4 – Black Skies
5 – Faith Upon Lies
6 – Ancient Roots
7 – Future To Come
8 – Longing

Die Band:
Davide Cicalese – Vocals
Gabriel Consiglio – Guitars and Vocals
Marco Ballabio – Bass
Becky Rossi – Celtic Harp
Massimo Volontè – Whistles And Bouzouki
Mirko Fustinoni – Drums

More information at the following links and more coming soon!

