FUROR GALLICO – New album “Future To Come” announced

Italian folk metallers FUROR GALLICO will release their new album “Future To Come” on March 22nd via Scarlet Records.

The fourth studio album from Italian folk metal masters FUROR GALLICO was produced by guitarist Gabriel Consiglio, mixed by Federico Ascari (Within Destruction, Signs of the Swarm) and by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (OPETH, ARCH ENEMY, AMON AMARTH) mastered; Kris Verwimp (MARDUK, SUIDAKRA, VITAL REMAINS), a long-time Furor Gallico collaborator, was once again commissioned to draw the eye-catching cover artwork; and last but not least, “Future to Come”, like the classic “Canto d’Inverno” from the 2019 album “Dusk of the Ages” (4.6 million views on YouTube), features Valentina Pucci as a female session singer .

‚Future To Come‘ tracklist:

1 – Call Of The Wind

2 – Among The Ashes

3 – Birth Of The Sun

4 – Black Skies

5 – Faith Upon Lies

6 – Ancient Roots

7 – Future To Come

8 – Longing

Die Band:

Davide Cicalese – Vocals

Gabriel Consiglio – Guitars and Vocals

Marco Ballabio – Bass

Becky Rossi – Celtic Harp

Massimo Volontè – Whistles And Bouzouki

Mirko Fustinoni – Drums

