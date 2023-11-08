Furs, a new certification promotes the use of “vintage” ones

Listen to the audio version of the article

The decline in consumption, the battles of animal rights associations, the succession of brands that one after another announce that they will no longer use it: in recent years the production of fur of animal origin has faced very hard blows, especially in Europe, where Italy also joined the list of countries that have banned livestock farming on 1 January 2022.

However, the International Fur Federation – an association founded in 1949, the only organization to represent the international fur industry and regulate its practices and trade, with 56 active members in 40 countries – tries to react by focusing on topics such as the greater sustainability of natural furs, compared to synthetic ones, and on the traceability of the European and North American production chain compared to the Asian one. The members of each segment of the production chain participating in IFF must sign a strict code of conduct which commits them to following the specific laws that their sectors fall within in their countries of origin.

Today the main producer of animal fur remains firmly China, where the farming system is headed by the government, and in particular by the Ministry of Forestry, which issued guidelines already in 2005, renewing them in 2016 under the title of “Criteria for the breeding and use of mink, foxes and raccoons”.

The question of the actual sustainability of fur is therefore very complex. For its part, to promote a new, certainly more aware approach to end consumers, the IFF has just launched a new certification, dedicated to vintage and pre-loved furs: it is called Furcycle and comes exactly one year after the launch of Furmark , the certification system for new natural fur products. In this case IFF has taken advantage of the success of the second hand market (which according to BCG is now worth 120 billion dollars and will grow by 20-30% within the next three years), inviting those who own a fur coat, perhaps inherited from the times when they were a much more desired and widespread garment, to give it a new life. Furcycle will be a label, applied to vintage fur items, i.e. with a history equal to or greater than 20 years, and to “second-hand” fur items (i.e. at least three years old), after an inspection process by a certified professional master furrier, to guarantee standards of quality and authenticity.

The label, uploaded to the Trace Now platform, provides information on the type of fur used, its origin, manufacturer, location and an estimate of the year it was produced. If one of the Furcycle labeled products is subsequently repaired, cleaned or refurbished, the action must be entered into a digital maintenance log, to allow consumers to know the origin, history and work carried out on their garment.

According to IFF, the global value of fur production amounts to 17 billion dollars, with Asian countries being the largest consumers. China, as anticipated, is today the leading fur producer on the planet, followed by Europe, led by Finland and Poland, where, however, production has been declining for at least 10 years. Italy has banned fur farming starting January 1, 2022, but producers can process fur from farms abroad. In Europe there are currently 19 countries that have adopted the same strategy, of which 14 are members of the Union, namely – in addition to Italy – Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Ireland , Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Holland, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United Kingdom. Romania, Lithuania and Poland are considering joining; Norway will join in 2025, while Switzerland and Germany have not yet made this decision, like Sweden. Denmark took a step back, restoring mink farms but maintaining a ban on fox farms and the opening of new raccoon farms.

In October the Fur Free Europe European Citizens’ Initiative presented to the European Parliament over 1 and a half million signatures collected in the 18 EU member states to ask not only for the abolition of fur farming, but also for the sale of fur throughout the Union . In this way, countries such as Spain, Portugal and Germany, where the ban is not currently in place, would also be involved.

