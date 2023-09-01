Fusaro: “The freezing of ticket prices in the AMBA could last three months”

Days ago there was some expectation about the possible increase in the rate of public transport in the AMBA. However, the Ministry of Economy decided to annul the increase. To talk about this topic, Channel E communicated with Luciano Fusarovice president of the Argentine Association of Automotive Transport, who stated that, “what is not covered by the tariff will have to be covered with subsidies”.

The rate, based on inflation and subsidies

According to Fusarothis mechanism that had been in place since March, in which the rate increased every month according to the rate of inflation, had no practical effect on the operators, because since the sum of subsidies and the rate had to compensate for that calculation made by the Ministry of Transportation, it did not had effect “because it was more than anything a mechanism for the State to pay less subsidy”.

However, the interviewee highlighted that, “the authorities recognize the problem and we are trying to find solutions at the work tables”.

Inflationary gap and inputs in dollars

Regarding the inflationary gap and the difficulties in obtaining inputs, the interviewee explained that it is quite critical because “a third of the cost structure is a matter beyond our control”. And he added: “Part of the cost structure is dollarized, because they are spare parts, tires and diesel, which are inputs that sometimes follow the value of the parallel dollar.”.

According to Fusaro This creates a problem because as businessmen they do not have the attribute of marking prices as is done in other private sectors, since the activity is regulated by the Ministry of Transportation.

How much would the ticket cost in AMBA

“Today, the real cost of a trip would be close to 400 pesos, if there were no subsidy.”, maintained F.use. And he added:Inside the country it costs much more, but there is more transparency because the costs of the buses are published in the Official Gazette. And also, any citizen can control it and see the prices of inputs, the amounts of kilometers of each group”.

To end, Fusaro expressed that the freezing of rates “it is three monthsbut anywayNext week, we are going to talk with the Ministry of Transport to find out how we are closing this gap between costs and income to guarantee the continuity of services”.

