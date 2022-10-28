Home Entertainment Futura x Modernica’s Latest Collection Is Officially Unveiled | HYPEBEAST
Artist Futura continues to expand his creations into various fields. After working with Noguchi Museum to launch lanterns, prints, and creating “Stranger Things” “Eleven” dolls, Futura will once again collaborate with well-known furniture brand Modernica to launch the latest joint series. This is also the fourth round of cooperation between the two parties.

The new furniture collection includes Solid Wood Daybed, Signature 1/1 Custom Ox Chairs, Case Study Markers Pillow, Reversible Pet Daybed and Split Rail Chair. Made from recycled materials, all products feature Futura’s signature ‘Atomic’ design element and are individually numbered in a limited number of 5-50, accompanied by a FUTURA Authenticity Verification.

Futura x Modernica’s latest joint series will be the first to land in Modernica’s showroom at 7366 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles on October 29. It will be available on the official website later. The series is priced between $175 and $11,000. Interested readers may wish to Go to learn more.

