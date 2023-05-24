Future Smart releases the iFLYBUDS Nano series of new recording and noise-canceling conference headsets, VIAIM AI generative conference assistant is worth looking forward to-Qianlong.com Capital.com

Source title: Future Intelligence releases the iFLYBUDS Nano series of new recording and noise-canceling conference headsets, VIAIM AI generative conference assistant is worth looking forward to

At present, the hybrid office model that is free and flexible, can reduce commuting, and balance work and life is becoming more and more popular among enterprises and "workers". Big problem. At 19:00 on the evening of May 24th, the new generation of iFLYBUDS Nano series of audio recording and noise reduction conference headsets was officially released. One of the highlights is the new function "VIAIM AI", which is an AI-generated conference office efficiency Tools, from now on, earphones can not only record, transcribe, and translate, but also help you handle post-meeting work. As a headset with high-efficiency conference productivity attributes, the iFLYBUDS Nano series of Future Smart Company is a new category focusing on mobile office conference scenarios. Aiming at the pain points of high-frequency conferences, it brings more efficient conference solutions for professionals; it is understood that its newly developed VIAIM AI generative conference assistant can perform intelligent analysis, editing and management based on language text to meet daily conference office needs . Since its birth, the iFLYBUDS series of smart earphones has tapped the potential of earphones in meeting scenarios by virtue of its AI technology capabilities, and has become a pioneer in the field of office segments for earphones, opening up more possibilities for smart earphones. Since its release, iFLYBUDS Air, a product of the same family, has become an efficient "buds" for working people in daily office scenarios by virtue of the open headphone design with a new acoustic solution, two variable forms that are rare in the industry, and powerful real-time recording and transcription functions. Artifact". This time, the iFLYBUDS Nano series not only continues the core product strengths of real-time transcription and translation of recording, instant flash recording, noise reduction and long battery life, but also AI blessing, which will become a new artifact in the mobile office scene. What is even more surprising is that, compared with other products in the previous family, it is revealed that the iFLYBUDS Nano series has undergone a perfect "slimming", which is both light and thin, with smooth lines in the battery compartment. The round earphone box is held in the palm of the hand, elegant and natural, and highly recognizable. In addition, sound quality, noise reduction, battery life, operation, etc. are still stable, and the previous generation of products will still have it, and it will be stronger. It is understood that the iFLYBUDS Nano series will hold an online press conference at 19:00 on May 24th. In the AI ​​​​era, "automatic and never manual", a one-step "hands-free" efficient meeting efficiency artifact deserves attention. Follow the official video account of HKUST Xunfei, the live broadcast of the 36 Krypton platform, and learn about the latest conference artifacts.

