Paris-based skateboard brand FUTUR has teamed up with DOE again to bring a new exclusive collection. This season’s autumn and winter exclusive series includes Track Suit suits and short-sleeved jeans. The series is inspired by the streetwear styles of the golden age of the past. In addition to the widening of the version, some small details that pay tribute to craftsmanship are also It is worth pondering. The NORTH JACKET and BUD PANTS in the series use the fabrics of the old Italian manufacturer VBC (Vitale Barberis Canonico). The top wool fabrics add advanced fashion technology to the street version of the whole set of products, with a limited “DOE Exclusive” The Black in Black label highlights exclusivity. It is worth mentioning that BUD DENIM PANTS uses red ear fabric imported from Japan and jeans made in Portugal, which brings a different texture experience to loose denim products.

