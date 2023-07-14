Fuzhou Creative Life Trend Culture Exhibition and E-sports Trend Culture Festival: Unlocking the Hottest Midsummer “Dopamine”

Fuzhou Creative Life Trend Culture Exhibition and E-sports Trend Culture Festival Opens in Fujian

Get ready for the hottest event of the summer – the Fuzhou Creative Life Trend Culture Exhibition and E-sports Trend Culture Festival! With a grand opening on July 14th, this exhibition promises to awaken your trendy genes and unlock the hottest “dopamine” of the season.

Spanning nearly 20,000 square meters, the Trend Culture Festival is being held in Hall 9 of the Fuzhou Strait International Convention and Exhibition Center from July 14th to 16th. The festival features two major exhibition halls, showcasing trendy culture and creative life, with a total of 13 characteristic exhibition areas. This large-scale interactive exhibition combines the creative industry, new cultural creation, e-sports, and trendy culture.

As the first fashion culture exhibition in Fujian, the festival is all about staying on-trend. From trendy food to trendy music, trendy e-sports, and trendy sports, the trendy cultural center offers various experiences to turn you into a “trend person” in seconds.

Prepare to be amazed by magical electronic music parties, rock rap performances, and live recording of rap songs that will let you immerse yourself in all kinds of trendy music. The “Belt and Road” exhibition featuring Chinese and foreign art masters will also provide a cultural feast for attendees.

For those looking for some friendly competition, the event offers four prize-winning competitions, including the Golden Dragon Award Cosplay National Super Competition, League of Legends Challenge, Star Dance Galaxy National House Dance Competition, and the 2023 Jinxiu Shenzhou Guofeng Rookie Competition. Additionally, the festival hosts the first metaverse e-sports competition, showcasing the wonders of VR/AR and offering a grand prize of 10,000 yuan.

The creative life hall introduces new trends to the viewers with its unique exhibitions such as the “three pits” culture, Lolita exhibition areas, and creative markets. The national-style movie “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” also makes an appearance, showcasing the artistry and classic stories of the prosperous Tang Dynasty.

Explore the museum cultural and creative exhibition areas, peace elite exhibition areas, idol culture exhibition areas, FURRY cultural exhibition areas, trendy play exhibition areas, JK&Lolita exhibition areas, and many other special themed exhibition areas that are waiting for visitors to discover one by one.

The event also provides opportunities for citizens to interact closely with well-known UP hosts. On the day of the festival, idol girl group AKB48 TEAM SH, voice actors Zhao Lu, Yi Zhizi F, Zhang Qi, Sweet and Sour Spare Ribs, Liang Dawei, Li Zhuoting, Furui guests OREZ, AMITO, Suriel, Bubbles, house dance judges Shenxue, and Guofeng guests Gong Han, Jiujingyan, Yanyi, and other trend culture up masters gather together to embark on a trendy journey with attendees.

Aside from exploring the exhibition, visitors can also participate in on-site check-in activities and complete various small tasks at each booth to receive exquisite small gifts.

“The Trend music section, Metaverse e-sports, FURRY animal costumes, Fujian college graduation design cultural and creative exhibition, etc., are all appearing for the first time,” said the organizer. The festival aims to integrate online and offline experiences, multiple interactive gameplay, and “One-stop” solutions to meet the new fashion life consumption needs of young consumers. The organizer is committed to combining avant-garde thinking with the latest cultural concepts to create a high-quality ‘National Beautiful Pop Art Ceremony’.

Don’t miss out on the Fuzhou Creative Life Trend Culture Exhibition and E-sports Trend Culture Festival! Come and immerse yourself in the latest trends and experience a one-of-a-kind cultural extravaganza.

