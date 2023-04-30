GЯEG, Mauritius without filter

Who says GЯEG says “Dembow Tronico”. Two years have passed since the release of this absolute banger that we shared with you on PAM in preview. A signature track from the Mauritian who, in the wake of King Doudou, quickly found his own recipe for turning the dancefloor upside down as a producer. Back in the summer of 2019. Freshly landed in Paris, GЯEG seeks to find a network to share his music and joins the Boukan collective then LA CREOLE. Catalyzed by the energy and benevolence of Vincent-Frédéric Colombo, Fanny Viguier and the public, the resident DJs see their wings grow. Between the club turbines produced by the fashion icon Lazy Flow and the integration of Sylvère on the enormous Monkeytown records label, GЯEG did not hesitate to take advantage of the springboard, becoming one of the most prominent DJs in his generation. This crazy dog ​​of the turntables has logically become the man to book urgently, he who knows how to be complete by combining speed, impeccable technique, unpredictable selection and unleashing of the body. At 22, the young Grégory climbs a new level by injecting these same ingredients into his new EP Jazz Netmore nervous and dark than her first baby Water Casting Smart City. To qualify these four titles as “mutants” would sound like an understatement, as the range of influences is wide. Gqom, shatta, techno, footwork, dancehall or UK bass; everything that seduces the ears of GЯEG can be heard from near or far on these four wild titles which oscillate between 95 and 130bpm, supported by two remixes of the famous “Dembow Tronico” from Nantes, Simo Cell. Behind his apparent tranquillity, the Mauritian hides this bulldozing side which pushes him to play what he wants when he wants, both in his DJ sets and in his productions, as evidenced by this Jazz Net. Fresh from a musical session with his friend Bamao Yendé the day before, GЯEG answered our call to discuss this new discographic milestone.

Photo : Raoul Rampare

In 2021, you were going out Water Casting Smart Citywith the “Dembow Tronico” banger… Did you expect such a success?

Honestly not at all, it was surprising. The basis of the piece was quickly found with King Doudou. It’s funny to see that people are still playing the song until now!

You were referring to your origins, and in particular to your city. What is the story behind this new EP?

The theme is always attached to Mauritius and Creole. This time it’s more about local expressions. “Jazz Net” is a bit like the new expression that all young singers are currently using in Mauritius. It means a bit of everything and nothing and it depends on the song! For example on the piece of Joker Cartel, it’s jazz net in the sense of “freewheeling”. On this piece of Tii Alexandre, it’s a little more “I make you high” in “ride” mode. I haven’t heard this expression anywhere other than in a musical context so far.

Being based in Paris, how do you stay connected to your island?

There is SoundCloud, the shatta scene is very active there and artists post songs every day! Also, I returned to Mauritius from November to January. I captured lots of local vibes, new ideas, it was a bit like going back to basics. I had started the EP before, and found all the titles. I needed one for the EP, and this expression “Jazz Net” fits the bill very well!

We’re not going to have fun defining your music… On the other hand, how do Maurice’s influences materialize there?

I think you hear it mostly in the rhythms. In the drums, there is always something very dancehall, afro or percussive, which refers to it directly or indirectly. I’m a basic drummer. When I make music, I’m comfortable with drums and percussion, that’s where you find my “Maurice” side.

What does the visual with the broken phone represent?

Quite a funny anecdote… When I was in Mauritius, we went fishing with a friend of mine. We were in a kayak, quite far from the coast. We had a problem with the boat, and it sank with all our equipment and our belongings. In the end we got away with a few minor injuries, but I lost my phone! The idea started from there, I thought it was a good wink.

Did you produce this EP thinking about what you would like to play as a DJ set?

There is probably always this idea that hovers in a somewhat unconscious way, because all the sounds I produce are made to be played in a club, at least for the moment. Regarding the influences, at no time do I wonder which style I’m going to mix with another, it’s automatic. I don’t ask myself the question, everything happens naturally when I produce.

You play a lot of different genres, you’re fast, you have the technique… What do you think are the ingredients that make up a good DJ?

The most important thing is above all the selection. That’s more than half the job for me! Afterwards, I would say the way to bring this tracklist, and finally, the pure and hard technique. I have two cousins ​​who were DJs in France and who often came back to Mauritius. They inspired me a lot to start mixing. My top 3 favorite DJs of all time are Teki Latex, Jarreau Vandal and Ben UFO. The three have nothing to do together, but every time I hear them play, I freak out!

What is your absolute banger at the moment, the one that never leaves your key?

It’s DJ Sosa RD with “Toccame”. It’s a reggaeton track, with a typical Bach theme from a Halloween soundtrack!

We saw you in b2b with Kampire, Simo Cell or Teki Latex, what do you like about this exercise, and in particular with these artists?

We don’t necessarily know each other’s tracks! Each time it’s up to you to put a sound, you try to play a track at least as good as the previous one, or find something in the same key. I like this surprise side. It’s as if you were playing a set in which you had never played half of the tracks. You never really know what will happen!

I have the impression that the future has smiled on the resident DJs of LA CREOLE, whether it’s Sylvère, Lazy Flow or you. What does this crew represent for you?

It’s kind of the meeting point between Lazy Flow, Sylvère and me. Beyond the meeting with them, it is the meeting with the dancers, and the public of regulars of the evenings. There is a good energy, there is a family side. It was the way for me to highlight what I was doing. Without them, I wouldn’t necessarily have had so many opportunities to show what I was doing. It was the party, the stage, the platform where I could really play everything, without filter. There are very few parties like this!

You have already worked with beautiful people, are there artists with whom you would dream more than anything to work?

Rosalia, immediately! Pharrel too… What already enormous artists. Jay Mitta, I would love it, but I admit it’s in progress so I’m happy, he’s very hot! While we’re at it, I’m adding Natoxie to this list!

Beyond this beautiful EP, what can we expect for 2023?

I started a collaboration with Louis Hoffman, I’m going to start a residency at the Rex at the end of the year, and I’m already working on another solo EP. All these projects are different musically, but I find myself there!

For those who want to find you on the internet, how do you do an R upside down on a keyboard?

The technique is that you have to put the keyboard in Cyrillic!

The EP will be released on April 13 on Lavibe, order it here.