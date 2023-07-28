G20 environment ministers failed to reach agreements on climate issues

Rakesh Sharma y Laura Dhillon Kane

Hoy 17:37

the meeting of environment and climate ministers of the Group of 20 in India ended without a deal on key issues such as energy transition, emissions reductions, border green taxes and phasing out of fossil fuels, exposing a big gap between countries to combat climate change.

Some members lobbied for the need to play a global maximum of emissions by 2025to reduce emissions by 60% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels, and to reach net zero by 2040 in developed nations, according to a final document of 31 pages. The issue of lowering greenhouse gas emissions, phasing out fossil fuels, doubling the rate of energy efficiency and tripling renewable capacity was also discussed, but no consensus could be reached on this.

There were also divergent views on the energy transition and how to reflect it in the document. While some wanted a discussion on a carbon tax on imported goods, called the carbon border adjustment mechanism, others disagreed, the document showed.

This month the meeting of G20 energy ministers in the Indian coastal state of Goa also ended without a consensus on phasing out fossil fuels.

“G20 ministers are united in their commitment to creating a sustainable and resilient future,” Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters on the conclusion of the talks in the city of Chennai. He noted that there was consensus on 95% of the issues, while on some other “energy and goal-oriented issues”, there was a lack of consensus.

Canada’s environment minister, Steven Guilbeault, said his country would continue to push for a phase-out of fossil fuels but hoped the Chennai talks would set the stage for “greater ambition” at the G20 leaders’ summit. and COP28. He indicated that the climate ministers managed to important advances on biodiversity and the fight against deforestation.

Translated by Barbara Briceño.

