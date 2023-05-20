Home » G7: they seek more sanctions against Russia, but what are the punishments that are known so far
Entertainment

G7: they seek more sanctions against Russia, but what are the punishments that are known so far

by admin
G7: they seek more sanctions against Russia, but what are the punishments that are known so far

Shortly before a new meeting of the G7, The United States and the United Kingdom announced new sanctions against Russia to discourage his war in the Ukraine.

According to the White House, it to ban US exports to 70 entities in Russia and other nations. Besides will apply 300 sanctions against people, organizations, ships and planes, in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced the restriction of the trade in Russian diamonds valued at about 5,000 million dollars a year. An important source of taxes for the Kremlin.

Los G7 leaders came to Japan for the Hiroshima summit to toughen retaliation against Moscow and assess protective measures against economic coercion from China.

Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelensky will attend the G7 summit in personalthough initially it would do so by videoconference.

The heads of state and government of the seven industrialized democracies, including several nuclear powers, They paid tribute to the victims of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. The leaders also visited the Shinto shrine of Itsu ku shima one of the most popular attractions in Japan.

You may also like

See also  Why can't "Strike a Knife in the Snow" become "Celebrating Yu Nian"? | Daily Economic News

You may also like

“El Polaco” spoke of Karina’s depression “La Princesita”

Daniela Celis, regretting having sex in the Big...

Santa Fe: a former leader of the Argentine...

The Mother of Cities opened its doors for...

Dante died of cancer at the age of...

Russia has said it has “total control” in...

Telefe would have defined the future of the...

Córdoba: a freight train derailed

“Ning’an Rumeng” Sudden Withdrawal Suspected CCP’s Retaliation for...

Noses that kill: ‘Floky’ cost a narco missionary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy