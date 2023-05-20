G7: they seek more sanctions against Russia, but what are the punishments that are known so far

Shortly before a new meeting of the G7, The United States and the United Kingdom announced new sanctions against Russia to discourage his war in the Ukraine.

According to the White House, it to ban US exports to 70 entities in Russia and other nations. Besides will apply 300 sanctions against people, organizations, ships and planes, in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced the restriction of the trade in Russian diamonds valued at about 5,000 million dollars a year. An important source of taxes for the Kremlin.

Los G7 leaders came to Japan for the Hiroshima summit to toughen retaliation against Moscow and assess protective measures against economic coercion from China.

Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelensky will attend the G7 summit in personalthough initially it would do so by videoconference.

The heads of state and government of the seven industrialized democracies, including several nuclear powers, They paid tribute to the victims of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. The leaders also visited the Shinto shrine of Itsu ku shima one of the most popular attractions in Japan.