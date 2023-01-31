Listen to the audio version of the article

The Gabel group has signed an agreement with Mantero Seta, owner of the Ken Scott brand since 2019, for the license for the production of high-end household linen and furnishing accessories. An encounter between Italian excellence, explains Michele Moltrasio, president of Gabel. «Ken Scott was one of the most original and unpredictable protagonists of fashion. Loved by Italian and international movie stars, aristocrats and celebrities. He could only attract our attention and after a careful selection among thousands of drawings from the Ken Scott Foundation archive, the collection of household linen and furnishing accessories was born. Our customers love color and patterns – adds Moltrasio -, they always expect unique, trendy, exclusive designs from us; for this reason we considered it correct that Gabel reinterpreted Ken Scott’s style and color vision».

Two historic companies combine their respective know-how

A happy meeting also for Franco Mantero, president of Mantero Seta: «Two companies and a brand that naturally intertwine, sharing skills and sensitivity. Ken Scott has always stood out for his ability to design and create products starting from the creativity of the fabric, from the design and from the colour. The same art and the same methodology that we find today in Mantero and in Gabel: a great and complete experience in producing fabrics of the highest quality combined with the artistic flair in creating designs and calibrating colors without forgetting the savoir-faire in creating textile products extraordinary”. Mantero Seta was founded in Como in 1902 and is today led by the fourth generation of the Mantero family.

Archive heritage

The company – registered in the Register of Historic Companies – has been hosting since 2020 in its headquarters in Grandate. a few steps from Como. also the headquarters of the Ken Scott Foundation with the immense collection of its grandiose archive that the Foundation itself meticulously preserved and ordered after the artist’s death and granted exclusively to Mantero. A collection of over 8,000 original drawings – of which 2,000 unpublished – by the American artist by birth and very Italian by adoption which are multiplied in fabric samples, test papers and folders of color variations, 500 paintings and framed elements, 1000 items of clothing , fabrics, bijoux, furnishings, objects, documents, invitations, magazines, advertisements and various souvenirs.

Learn more (also) with a book

The agreement between the two companies was signed in conjunction with the release of the monograph dedicated to the great designer, the fashion “gardener” who with his creations brought a passion for art, flowers and color. The first exhaustive editorial work on the designer – created with the support of the Ken Scott Foundation, Mantero Seta and Gucci – allows you to enter the polychromatic and seductive world of Ken Scott which today can be even more a sensory experience that passes through the images collected in the photographic volume, published by Rizzoli Illustrati for Mondadori Electa but also through the new textile creations, made by the Gabel Group, thanks to the new partnership.