Gabriel Garcia Marquez Talks About Culture, Music, and Literature in Unpublished Interview.

Gabriel García Márquez, the renowned Colombian writer and recipient of the 1982 Nobel Prize in Literature, has spoken about various topics in an unpublished interview from 1994. The interview, conducted by documentary filmmaker Jon Intxaustegi, touches on subjects such as the Caribbean, love, and culture. García Márquez expressed his belief that music and literature should not be used as tools for revolution or political propaganda, but rather as expressions of reality that contribute to the progress of Latin America.

García Márquez particularly emphasized his connection to the Caribbean, stating that it is not just a geographical area but a cultural territory that extends from the south of the United States to the north of Brazil. He explained that his novels, such as “One Hundred Years of Solitude” and “Love in the Time of Cholera,” are like musical compositions, with each page representing a different genre of music. For him, his works encapsulate the essence of the Caribbean and its unique way of life.

The writer also discussed the importance of love in his life and art, stating that it is the axis of his existence. He believes that love is a driving force in art and that all meaningful artistic creations should be rooted in love.

García Márquez also commented on magical realism, a style for which he is well-known. He argued that for Latin Americans, magical realism is simply realism without an adjective, as it is a natural part of their cultural experience.

Furthermore, García Márquez highlighted the influence of Latin American culture on the United States, stating that it is unintentionally changing American society. He claimed that Latin American music, food, and way of life are altering the American culture, leading to a cultural invasion that was not anticipated.

Throughout the interview, García Márquez shared his deep connection to the Caribbean and his desire to portray its reality without resorting to propaganda or revolution. He believed in the power of art to contribute to the progress of Latin America and expressed his hope that his work would serve as a reflection of the Caribbean and its cultural richness.

