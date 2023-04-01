Disney+ is preparing to launch on April 5 Journey to the Center of the Eartha new original series that reinforces the trend of the platform to remake classics in different formats to offer them to its subscribers in a renewed way, with some twists and temporary tweaks that update the content to the times that run.

The production, which has a first season of eight episodes of 30 minutes each, is directed by JM Cravioto and its script is inspired by Jules Verne’s famous book of the same name. According to the synopsis, Journey to the Center of the Earth follows “a group of boys and girls on a journey through a parallel dimension in which they discover a fascinating world and fight to protect the ecological balance of the planet.”

In this new adventure and science fiction production, Gabriel Goity will put himself in the shoes of Jules Verne, who, although he will not have a leading role in the story, will guide the audience and put them in context with his appearances. “My thing is a participation, it is not that I am in all the chapters, but I am happy to be a part because, among other things, it coincided with the fact that I am a fan of Jules Verne, and Journey to the Center of the Earth It was one of the first books I read in my life, and I don’t know if it wasn’t the first”, recalls the actor in dialogue with VOS.

“Having the honor of facing and impersonating a character as wonderful as Jules Verne is an enormous joy that leaves me with great satisfaction. The year that they approached me with the proposal, I was doing theater, and due to the pandemic we had to suspend the performances. During that time, Disney came up with this project and I… happy! I was able to travel and I faced the proposal with great enthusiasm, in every way. Not only because of the series itself, but because of what it means, as an actor, to be able to be in an artistic project with Disney and the possibility of traveling in the circumstances in which I found myself. Traveling in the midst of a pandemic was a privilege”, acknowledges the Argentine actor, who moved to Mexico for filming, where the set was installed.

“This series is a free version, if you will, of this book. A modernized version, excellent, and from an author who refers us to other authors. Thanks to Jules Verne, for example, I began to venture into the world of science fiction, so it seemed to me a wonderful success to propose this type of material because authors like him stimulate the imagination, the much-needed imagination”, the actor analyzes about the way in which fiction will adapt this classic of literature for the screen.

Fernando Semenzato, producer of the series, expands in dialogue with VOS that although the fiction is based on Verne’s book, “it is something new.”

“It’s a reversal of certain aspects of Verne’s book, and it’s so different that even Jules Verne himself appears. There is something very nice about this author’s ID and his travels, and that is that, on the one hand, it attracts a more adult audience, who has read these books, watched previous movies, or knows this story; and on the other, based on the new narrative and the actors we chose, it will also attract the new generations ”, he specifies.

“If you think about the highest-grossing movies in recent years, they are offshoots of established franchises. We are doing Indiana Jones 5, Top Gun it’s back, it’s true that there is a tendency to reinvent classics, get on the shoulders of what has already been done, and do something better. And this is a bit of what we try to do with this series”, he adds at the same time that he highlights the comic character that this fiction will have in particular.

“I try to read the audience through Social Media: TikTok, Instagram, etc., and I discovered that beyond the fact that adventure, science fiction and fantasy work well, they always work well. comics relief They are something that helps keep the audience longer. And this series has characters that will generate a lot of laughter and humor in children from 8 to 12 years old, I think they will like it a lot”, Semenzato predicts.

In Journey to the Center of the Earth Disney tells the story of “Diego (García), a young man who is sent by his parents to the Pompilio Calderón (Jaenada) camp. There, together with his brothers and friends, he finds his grandmother Pola’s (Francisco’s) abandoned car, and following his footsteps he arrives at a mysterious portal to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands that he must protect the dimension he has found, but the mission is not that simple: Pompilio and his henchman Claudio (Mauricio ‘El Diablito’ Barrientos) will do everything possible to destroy the fantastic world they have entered. They have managed to enter ”, deepens the official description of the series ”.

The platforms, an impulse or a threat for television?

The platforms have established themselves as producers, almost exclusively, of the local fiction that premiered recently and it is not in sight, at least in the near future, that air television can keep up with the giants of the streaming.

When analyzing this situation, Gabriel Goity maintains that contrary to what some people think, the platforms should not intimidate television or lead it to inactivity, quite the contrary. “It seems to me that the results should stimulate television, which has not done fiction for a long time. How good it would be if they stopped making pseudo-fictions, with programs that are actually cheap fictions where not even actors are summoned, but rather street people are called and they are paid misery. It would be nice if this stimulated them. Let them see how the platforms work seriously, that they hire professionals, and they are doing very well. It would be great if television picked up the gauntlet and encouraged people up, instead of crying,” says the actor.

“Today there is no real fiction. This year Pol-Ka will premiere one, and nothing more. The newscasts are fiction, because they are fictionalized, the police are set to music and the journalist is almost an actor playing a character. It would be great if television dedicated itself to making fiction seriously, with actors and actresses who studied and with people who are dedicated to that. Hopefully at some point air television will take the platforms as an example, but… you have to work on it, not everyone can make fiction. Instead of making easy programs, they should work with professionals who know the subject, and they will do well, that is called ‘working’, that is called ‘discipline’. I think they could do fiction like they did a long time ago, and they were doing very well, ”he maintains.

To see

Journey to the Center of the Earth. Series. All the chapters available on Disney+ on April 5.

