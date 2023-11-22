Gabriela Spanic Accuses Pablo Montero of Sexual Harassment on Reality Show “La Casa de los Famosos”

Venezuelan actress Gabriela Spanic has shocked the public by revealing that she was a victim of sexual harassment while participating in the first season of La Casa de los Famosos (LCDLF). During the reality show Secretos de Villanas, Spanic disclosed that Mexican singer Pablo Montero had touched her inappropriately.

“I suffered a crime there. When it is a crime, there is no confidentiality letter that is valid… It was someone that I esteem very much and that I have known for years and I have no qualms about saying it. It was Pablo Montero,” Spanic stated.

She went on to describe the incident, saying that Montero grabbed her cigarette, which fell on her breasts, and then proceeded to touch her inappropriately and try to forcibly kiss her. Spanic also alleged that Montero was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Despite confessing the alleged abuse to her program colleagues and the production team, Spanic claims that nothing was done to protect her and that Montero was shielded from any repercussions for his actions.

Spanic revealed that she considered making a formal complaint about the incident, but refrained from doing so due to financial reasons, stating, “they charged me almost 2 million pesos and I am a single mother.”

According to Spanic, Montero has asked for her forgiveness since the event that occurred in 2021. Montero has not yet commented on the matter.

The news comes as LCDLF prepares for its fourth season, set to begin in January 2024 with 23 inhabitants, more cameras, and new rules from La Jefa.