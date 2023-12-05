Gaby Spanic Sparks Controversy with Allegations of Abuse and Infidelity

Gaby Spanic Opens Up About Alleged Abuse and Infidelity

Gaby Spanic, known for her roles in telenovelas, has recently made headlines after revealing some shocking details about her past. The Venezuelan actress and singer has accused fellow actor and singer Pablo Montero of abuse, sparking controversy and a public dispute between the two.

The allegations came to light during the Telemundo reality show, La casa de los celebs, where Spanic claimed to have been a victim of abuse by Montero. Despite his denial, she stood by her statement, calling him a “coward” and asserting that there are witnesses to support her claims.

But the drama doesn’t stop there. Spanic also dropped a bombshell about infidelity, claiming that one of her ex-boyfriends cheated on her with actress Geraldine Bazán. The revelation adds another layer of complexity to the relationship between the two actresses, who previously appeared together on the reality show Secretos de Villanas.

According to Spanic, the infidelity occurred during a trip to Disney, and while Bazán has denied the allegations, Spanic remains steadfast in her claims. Despite the drama, Spanic insists that she holds no resentment towards Bazán and appreciates and respects her. Bazán, on the other hand, has remained silent on the matter.

The revelations from Gaby Spanic have caused a stir on social media, with many eager to hear more about the unfolding drama. As the public awaits further developments, one thing is for certain – Gaby Spanic has once again found herself at the center of controversy.