GAC Aian Unveils Hyper Haobo: China’s No. 1 Supercar with Lightning-Fast Acceleration

GAC Aian’s “Hyper Haobo” Supercar Set to Launch in China

August 14, 2021

In a recent report by IT House, GAC Aian unveiled its new high-end brand, “Hyper Haobo,” at the end of last year. The company has since introduced the Hyper SSR, touted as “China‘s No. 1 supercar.” The base version of the Hyper SSR is priced at 1.286 million yuan, while the Ultimate track version retails for 1.686 million yuan.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has given its approval for the production of this highly anticipated car. Interested buyers can choose among six vibrant colors – orange, white, silver, blue, green, and yellow. More details about the Hyper Haobo are expected to be announced in the near future.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Hyper SSR measures 4556×1988×1230mm in length, width, and height respectively. It has a wheelbase of 2650mm and weighs 1990kg. The car comes with 245/35ZR20 and 305/30ZR20 tire specifications, with a front wheelbase of 1680mm and a rear wheelbase of 1687mm.

The front axle of the Hyper SSR is fitted with a permanent magnet synchronous motor with a rated power of 70kW and a peak power of 320kW. The rear axle, on the other hand, features two permanent magnet synchronous motors. The rear left drive motor has a rated power of 60kW and a peak power of 260kW, while the rear right drive motor boasts a rated power of 70kW and a peak power of 320kW.

The car is equipped with a ternary lithium-ion battery from China Innovation Aviation Technology Group Co., Ltd and is assembled by GAC Passenger Vehicle Co., Ltd. The Hyper SSR’s front and rear suspensions measure 1025/881mm respectively, and it can reach a maximum speed of 251km/h.

In terms of design, the Hyper SSR showcases a sleek and flat aesthetic. The compact and stylish front face features “L” shaped headlights with segmented LED light strips, enhancing its recognition factor. The large cooling vents on the lower front surround add to the car’s sporty appeal.

The sides of the Hyper SSR boast smooth lines, while the raised waistline on the door panels adds a sense of depth. One notable feature is the use of eye-catching rims, which give the car a more robust look.

Additionally, the Hyper SSR offers various customization options, including monochrome body, high-gloss roof, door radar, different-color rear spoiler, textured roof, textured hair cover, front trim, rear trim, side skirts, exterior panels, and different wheels and decorative covers.

Aion, a subsidiary of GAC Aian, has already released track test results for the Hyper SSR. The car can reach 100 kilometers in just 2.3 seconds and has an official 0-100km/h acceleration time of only 1.9 seconds.

Apart from the Hyper SSR and Hyper GT, Haobo will soon launch an electric SUV to rival the Tesla Model Y. Additionally, the company plans to introduce six-seater and seven-seater electric models in the future.

Referring to the official poster, the interior design of the Hyper SSR is described as simple and elegant. It features a 14.6-inch floating central control screen, an 8.8-inch LCD instrument panel, carbon fiber materials on the hexagonal steering wheel, and a lever-type electronic shift mechanism.

For more information and updates on the Hyper Haobo, stay tuned for further announcements from GAC Aian.

