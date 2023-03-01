Source title: GAI Zhou Yan appeared in Sohu’s 25th Anniversary Fashion Festival and won the Music Male Star of the Year Award

On February 25, 2023, Sohu's 25th Anniversary Celebration and Sohu Fashion Ceremony will bring together celebrity artists with influence in the trend of the times and the fashion entertainment industry. Music Male Star" Award. During the nomination session of the awards ceremony, the prize winner Pin Guan asked the guest Ye Bei what qualities he thinks the male music star of the year should have. Ye Bei replied: He must have a very unique voice aesthetic expression and the ability to think about music. Then the results of the awards were announced, and GAI Zhou Yan took the stage to accept the award. The award speech also revolved around the latest music album "Du Kang" created by GAI Zhou Yan: the album "Du Kang" opened up a picture of Chinese cultural aesthetics for us, using the core of traditional national style Combining advanced music concepts, it shows GAI Zhou Yan's polishing and innovation in different styles. GAI Zhou Yan wished Sohu a happy birthday and expressed his humility. When the host Dai Jun asked about GAI Zhou Yan's plan for 2023, GAI Zhou Yan replied that he would continue to release new albums this year. When asked under what circumstances GAI Zhou Yan would have creative inspiration, he said: I am a person who is very immersed in life, that is, I want to understand every feeling deeply, so that I can create good music , I also hope that everyone's life can be happy and happy. In the music works created by GAI Zhou Yan, it is not difficult to see his deep understanding of life. The artistic expression based on life shocks the soul and touches the heartstrings. Walking Blindfolded", "Fire Horse" and "Huaxia" are the ultimate interpretation of Chinese localized rap. The song "Story of Weiyuan" in the new album "Du Kang" made many people cry. It pays tribute to "Chaotianmen", which inherits the spirit of struggle from the fathers It's exciting. During the New Year's Eve and the Spring Festival, GAI Zhou Yan frequently appeared on Zhejiang Satellite TV, Guangdong Satellite TV, Shaanxi Satellite TV, Sichuan Satellite TV and Chongqing Satellite TV and other Spring Festival Gala stages, performing the new year's new song "Wish List" and the songs "Huaxia", "Empty City Plan", "Fire and War Horse", " Innocent Heart" and "Common Dream". Whether it is high-burning rap expressing the feelings of family and country, or healing and heart-warming greetings for the New Year, GAI Zhou Yan can handle it with ease and inject his own unique style into the music. Sohu Fashion Festival "Music Male Star of the Year", Weibo Music Festival "Annual Rapper", Chinese Music Center (CCTV and Xinhua Media) "Annual Best Rap Male Singer", QQ Music Fusion Hip-Hop Festival "Annual Male Star" Artist", "Most Popular Rap Male Singer", "Best Chinese Rap MV "Weiyuan Story""… The many awards won by GAI Zhou Yan in 2022 all show that GAI Zhou Yan has been working hard on the road of music dreams and has always maintained Original heart, with sincere emotions to create more good music that can stand the tempering of time. Recently, when the studio version of the song "Chaotianmen" was officially launched, it rushed to the top of the QQ music rap search, soaring to the TOP5 list, with a music index of 35,000+ and 5,000+ listeners at the same time. In the popular variety show "China Rap Peak Showdown", the stage version of "Chaotianmen" left a deep impression on the audience, and became a popular cover song on Douyin and KTV in 2022, with a very high popularity. GAI Zhou Yan's unique Chinese-style rap style also attracts young people to join the upsurge of cultural inheritance. It is understood that GAI Zhou Yan will continue to join "The Voice of God 4" and "China Rap Peak Showdown 2″ this year, two popular music comprehensives, bringing you more exciting music stages.

GAI Zhou Yan wished Sohu a happy birthday and expressed his humility. When the host Dai Jun asked about GAI Zhou Yan’s plan for 2023, GAI Zhou Yan replied that he would continue to release new albums this year. When asked under what circumstances GAI Zhou Yan would have creative inspiration, he said: I am a person who is very immersed in life, that is, I want to understand every feeling deeply, so that I can create good music , I also hope that everyone’s life can be happy and happy.

In the music works created by GAI Zhou Yan, it is not difficult to see his deep understanding of life. The artistic expression based on life shocks the soul and touches the heartstrings. Walking Blindfolded", "Fire Horse" and "Huaxia" are the ultimate interpretation of Chinese localized rap. The song "Story of Weiyuan" in the new album "Du Kang" made many people cry. It pays tribute to "Chaotianmen", which inherits the spirit of struggle from the fathers It's exciting.

During the New Year’s Eve and the Spring Festival, GAI Zhou Yan frequently appeared on Zhejiang Satellite TV, Guangdong Satellite TV, Shaanxi Satellite TV, Sichuan Satellite TV and Chongqing Satellite TV and other Spring Festival Gala stages, performing the new year’s new song “Wish List” and the songs “Huaxia”, “Empty City Plan”, “Fire and War Horse”, ” Innocent Heart” and “Common Dream”. Whether it is high-burning rap expressing the feelings of family and country, or healing and heart-warming greetings for the New Year, GAI Zhou Yan can handle it with ease and inject his own unique style into the music.

Sohu Fashion Festival “Music Male Star of the Year”, Weibo Music Festival “Annual Rapper”, Chinese Music Center (CCTV and Xinhua Media) “Annual Best Rap Male Singer”, QQ Music Fusion Hip-Hop Festival “Annual Male Star” Artist”, “Most Popular Rap Male Singer”, “Best Chinese Rap MV “Weiyuan Story””… The many awards won by GAI Zhou Yan in 2022 all show that GAI Zhou Yan has been working hard on the road of music dreams and has always maintained Original heart, with sincere emotions to create more good music that can stand the tempering of time.

Recently, when the studio version of the song “Chaotianmen” was officially launched, it rushed to the top of the QQ music rap search, soaring to the TOP5 list, with a music index of 35,000+ and 5,000+ listeners at the same time. In the popular variety show “China Rap Peak Showdown”, the stage version of “Chaotianmen” left a deep impression on the audience, and became a popular cover song on Douyin and KTV in 2022, with a very high popularity. GAI Zhou Yan’s unique Chinese-style rap style also attracts young people to join the upsurge of cultural inheritance. It is understood that GAI Zhou Yan will continue to join “The Voice of God 4” and “China Rap Peak Showdown 2″ this year, two popular music comprehensives, bringing you more exciting music stages.