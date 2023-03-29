On March 21, 2023, TUBORG, a subsidiary of Carlsberg, one of the world ‘s fourth largest brewing groups, officially announced GAI Zhou Yan (DMG) as the brand spokesperson.

“From another angle, use Chinese rap to play around the world. He is the benchmark of Xinhualiu rap, and he is constantly integrating rap with more music types with his strength; he is our good homie—— Tubau beer spokesperson @GAI周延! Hand in hand After three years, in 2023, we will continue to play with the world from a different perspective, WHY NOT!”.

March 22nd is GAI Zhou Yan’s birthday. Tuborg also made a special one-meter birthday cake to send birthday wishes to GAI Zhou Yan. The topic of #乐宝送GAI一米生日cake# quickly rushed to the hot search list on Weibo.

This year is the fourth consecutive year that GAI Zhou Yan has served as the spokesperson of Tuborg Beer. He is also the spokesperson of the national brand Yili Yogurt. Close cooperation. Empowering the brand with an innovative rap spirit and attitude and conveying the core of brand culture is the reason why major new and old brands around the world turn their attention to rap culture. In 2022, GAI Zhou Yan will be the most popular in the industry on the whole network, participated in 20+ variety shows and evening parties throughout the year, won 500+ hot searches on the whole network, and played 3.5 billion QQ music in total. GAI Zhou Yan, who continues to break through the height of creation, ranks top 1 in the industry in terms of market popularity and commercial value.

In the past year, GAI Zhou Yan created many excellent music works and won many authoritative awards. The songs “Wen Feng” and “Rose Boy” sung in the variety show “The Voice of God” all broke through 100w+ collection data. The winning rate won the annual MVP of “China Rap Peak Showdown”, and the song “Weiyuan Story” touched people’s hearts and made many people cry. “Chaotianmen”, which pays tribute to the fighting spirit of the fathers, has become popular among young people, sweeping short video platforms and offline KTV. The hit song is extremely popular, and the new album “Du Kang” opens up a new world of rap that combines Chinese culture and modern music.

In the year-end awards ceremony of major media, GAI Zhou Yan successively won the “Best Rapper” in the 2022 Oriental Billboard, the “Rap Artist of the Year” in the Fusion Hip-Hop Award Ceremony for three consecutive times, and the “Best Rap Artist” in the “Most Popular Rap Male Singer”. Composer “Shanlan” and “Best Chinese Rap MV “Weiyuan Story”” and other awards, “Best Rap Male Singer of the Year” by CNR Chinese Song Center, “Rapper of the Year” for three consecutive years at the Weibo Music Festival, Sohu Fashion Festival “Music Male Star of the Year” and other industry heavyweight awards.

It is understood that GAI Zhou Yan has confirmed to join the new season of “The Voice of God” and “Chinese Rap Peak Showdown”. In the new year, we look forward to GAI Zhou Yan bringing us more shocking or touching music works.