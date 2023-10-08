GAI Zhou Yan’s Song “China” Conveys Positive Energy and Celebrates the Country’s Rich Cultural Heritage

October 1, 2022 – On the occasion of National Day, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League released the Weibo topic content and video of the original MV “Huaxia Presents a Gift to the Motherland” by GAI Zhou Yan, a renowned Chinese rapper. The song, titled “China,” conveys positive energy and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the country.

GAI Zhou Yan, known as the leader of Xinhua style rap, first released the single “China” in April 2019. The song interprets the Chinese spirit through music and has since gained widespread popularity among young people. GAI Zhou Yan’s live performance of “China” at the “Youth Chinese National Style Music Festival” and “Young People’s Favorite National Style Music” awards ceremony in the same year earned him the “National Style Promoter” award.

The song “China” captivates listeners with its majestic Chinese-style melodies and profound theme lyrics. With the help of the melodious bamboo flute, GAI creates a magnificent picture of the motherland, expressing his deep affection for family and country in a touching way.

In 2021, GAI Zhou Yan performed “China” at the CCTV New Year’s Eve party, further cementing the song’s popularity. It was also used as the BGM in the 2021 staggered time and space mixed editing released by CCTV.com. GAI Zhou Yan’s performance of “Hua Xia” at the “Hundred Years of Glory and Never Forget the Original Intentions – Youth Song Concert to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China” was widely praised and featured in People’s Daily, CCTV News, and other authoritative media.

The song “Hua Xia” has become a phenomenon, with its Weibo topic receiving over 100 million reads and dominating various music charts. Due to its cultural significance and innovative artistic creation, it was even selected for art textbooks in Shanghai’s nine-year compulsory education. It has also received endorsements from more than 100 party and government media, including People’s Daily and Guangdong Communist Youth League.

GAI Zhou Yan’s contribution to promoting Chinese culture goes beyond “Hua Xia.” His song “The Great Wall,” part of the “Trilogy of Chinese Essence and Spirit,” was highly praised by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League in 2018. In 2020, his song “Fire Horse” was used as the video BGM to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers’ mission to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea.

In 2022, GAI Zhou Yan collaborated with other artists to compose and sing the charity song “Chongqing Gets Go,” which received widespread attention nationwide. His songs, including “China,” “Fire Horse,” and “A Laugh in the Sea,” have been featured in major festivals, such as the Beijing Winter Olympics and the world‘s top fighting competition UFC, as well as on popular variety shows.

GAI Zhou Yan’s music resonates with young people and has gained acknowledgment from heavyweight official media. Through his music, he not only achieves his own dreams but also fulfills his responsibility as a musician in the new era.

Further Reading: [Add any relevant links or additional information for readers who want to explore the topic further]