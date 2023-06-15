GAI Zhou Yan’s “The Voice of God 4” won the No. 1 popularity value of the golden song “Between One Thought” again-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: GAI Zhou Yan’s “The Voice of God 4” won the first place in the popularity value of the golden song “Between One Thought”

The fourth season of Zhejiang Satellite TV’s “The Voice of God” has aired more than half, and the seventh episode will be broadcast on June 9. “Fresh” voice joined, colliding with various music partners to create wonderful sparks. Team battles take turns, and the battle for golden songs has entered a new stage. After GAI Zhou Yanji and Zhang Bichen’s “Good Night from the World“, in this episode of the program, “One Thought” co-operated with Wang Heye was recommended as a golden song again. The adaptation and interpretation of the new style showed a relaxed and comfortable ultimate stage. The short video platform continues to be on the list, while the data and word-of-mouth on the music platform soar. In this issue, GAI Zhou Yan gave up the previous “heart-piercing” choice and Wang Heye performed this song “Between One Thought” with a relaxed mind, and the effect is excellent. On the stage, the two performed the adapted song very loosely, interpreting chic in the most comfortable state. In GAI Zhou Yan’s performance, he sang for “The Wall in the Heart” and sang the dissociated and complicated mental journey of the lovers who once fell in love in the emotional choice. The combination of Wang Heye’s voice also showed the hesitant and free and easy choice state of swing. GAI Zhou Yan’s slack and melodious voice, the rich texture of the chorus, and the whole stage exuded the emotion of “a thought may be a breakup, and a thought may be a farewell”. Listening to the singing of the two people throughout the whole process seems to be endowed with a special magic power, which allows people to get rid of troubles and appreciate the peace of mind after listening. In the end, this work helped Wang Sulong’s team “one against three” come back against the wind and became the recommended golden song of this issue. The new adaptation of the entire song “One Thought” and the smooth performance of GAI Zhou Yan Wang Heye won unanimous praise from all music partners and sound appreciation groups. Hu Yanbin expressed his love for this song without hesitation at the end of the stage, and he and Jike Junyi expressed his love for GAI Zhou Yan’s lyrics “This time for myself, not for anyone else, you see It’s raining, it’s not my tears” expressed appreciation to himself, and said “it’s terrible”. The Sound Appreciation Group thinks that this song is a very bold and good adaptation by adding new things under the old framework. At the same time, under the guidance of GAI Zhou Yan, it also thoroughly inspired Wang Heye’s advantages, and truly achieved the song in the song. connected mind. Liu Shuiji deliberately amplified GAI Zhou Yan’s performance in his comments, “You have no idea how far you can go on the boundaries of music, sometimes you really don’t know anything.” At the same time, he expressed his expectation for GAI Zhou Yan to control more styles of music. See also BREAKING: Shein will start manufacturing his clothes in Brazil In the program, Hu Yanbin said that GAI Zhou Yan and Wang Heye’s song “Between One Thought” can be called a blockbuster. It has to be said that the data of “Between One Thought” on the short video platform and the music platform are constantly increasing. Both word-of-mouth and secondary transmission have increased significantly. After the show was broadcast, the topic word #GAI王赫野参唱一考之间# ranked sixth on the Douyin Hot List, third on the Douyin Entertainment List, and #一考之间成佛成魔#’s Douyin challenge list went straight First place on the list. On QQ Music, the popularity value of the seventh song of “The Voice of God 4” quickly exceeded one million, and it became the first place both in the program and on the user platform. The golden song deserves its name. This is also the second time that GAI Zhou Yan has been recommended for the golden song in “The Voice of God” this season. From “Good Night from the World” to “One Thought” in the stage of adaptation of two styles, as well as in cooperation with musicians of different styles, GAI Zhou Yan can show his own advantages and special features. Whether it is the extreme challenge in vocal music or his unique lyrics writing style, he has been well received by the music partners and the on-site music appraisal team. According to the spoiler of netizens, the next The cooperation with Xilinnayi Gao has also been well received by the audience, let us look forward to it together!

