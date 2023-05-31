Gaido owes to the city retirement fund

In the middle of an informative meeting of retirees and active municipal employees, the Board of Directors of the municipal retirement fund announced that the Executive has a debt of employer contributions that exceeds 285 million of pesos. The retirement fund has a surplus in the city, but with a “delicate balance” as described.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The announcement caused an alert among those present, due to the complex deficit situation of the retirement fund that lasted until 2019 and was believed to have been overcome.

The Board of Directors reported that claim for payment was made of the debt due to employer contributions, while Del Collado indicated that the municipality informed him that it was about “circumstantial issues” that were to be remedied.

The administrator managed to lower the spirits of those who proposed to start from the place (the auditorium of the National Museum of Fine Arts), a mobilization towards the commune. “There is a very specific situation that should be regularized”; the administrator maintained.

It was indicated that IMPS has a historical surplus of more than 852 million pesos “which when the accountants adjust it for inflation, it becomes a deficit of 76 million, because inflation eats up the positive. But heThe numbers are positive, with a delicate balance”, said the counselor for assets, Silvito Martinez.

The pension fund has assets and actuarial reserves (rents, investments in land), financial and capital, which keep the frame positive. It was reported, for example, the liquidation of bonds in existence for 100 million to balance the accounts due to late contributions.

According to the figures provided by the administrator, Daniel Del Collao, the retirement fund of the capital’s municipalities is supported as of April 2023 with a total of 3,892 active employees and 1,505 passive ones.

The ratio of 2.59 (the ideal is 4×1) It remains in positive numbers with the contributions of the pharmacy, opticians and tourism. “For the first time in 10 years, the tourism sector gave us a surplus of 2 million,” said Martínez. In turn, a list of more than 200 people in a position to access retirement with 30 years of seniority in the commune, which was governed by ordinance until 2003 income, is retained through solidarity agreements (extra salary contributions).

Del Collao stressed that “the 2023 budget, including the one we presented in the Deliberative of 7,800 million pesos, is balanced.

“Have a lot of active capital and few debts, practically those of the month. Our obligations are the payment of retirees and pensioners: all units such as pharmacies or opticians generate a surplus. But since March we have been having a delay in the payment of employer contributions, which we supplied with the letters«; Indian.

The balance of the IMPS is “tied to solidarity agreements”, that is, to the economic agreement to retain in activity the agents who can retire under a special regime.

In 2021 there were 170 people eligible to retire and 95 were retained by the agreement, in 2022 the authorizations were 181 people and 116 were retained with the agreement, while in 2023 there are 220 people who receive the solidarity agreement for retirement.

For each economic agreement (a plus of almost a salary) the retirement fund saves more than 3,950,000 pesos per year in the case of the lowest salaries. “Covenants are beneficial to all, Let’s not forget that the objective of the fund is for those who are able to retire and for those who come afterthey can also do it, that’s why they are the actuarial reserves, “Martínez insisted.

Del Collado detailed the projects underway to add revenue, such as the sale of land in Santa Teresa with benefits, the ISSN Western branch that is in the bidding process and the Centenario project, subdivision of 28 hectares of the farm in Nueva España (Centenario ).

news news–summary news–55-81″>



