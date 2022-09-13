Let’s start with a kind of axiom: educating is, in the end, just another way of saying love. I don’t believe in any of those theories that talk about steps, raised chairs, authoritarian teacher and discipline first of all. In 2022, with all that neuroscience and padagogy have brought to light, it would be like believing in Santa Claus. First because it doesn’t work; second, because a type of education like this can do incalculable damage. Good. Two kids taught me that educating and loving are the same thing a few years ago. Hear this story.

We were on a trip to Trieste, the two of them wanted to kiss. Since we were on the bus and they were a bit exaggerating with the – let’s call them – effusions, I intervened to point out to them that it was not very appropriate to make out beautifully inside a bus, in front of companions and companions. They stopped, but after a while they started doing it again, and then I was forced to move and divide them.

Well, after you moved them, you should have seen how they looked! I don’t think Romeo had devoted more nostalgic glances in the direction of Verona, from his exile in Mantua, than those two who stole glances at each other six seats away in a bus.

And why had that been a lesson to me? Because at that moment I realized that, by dividing them, I had done them a favor, because – beyond the banal lesson on rules and context – I had given them the gift of the desire to kiss, which after my ban had skyrocketed. My no had become a magnifying glass on that adolescent passion: I had made myself hate a little, but I had given him something unique. Why let’s face it: how magical would their kisses then be? How unforgettable is the thrill of stealing them in secret while I didn’t see? How much had my making me want to give strength to their seeking each other?

All this at the time led me to reflect on relationships, on loving each other: because if to educate is to love, it is important to ask yourself what is the right way to love someone, if there is one. And so I came to the question: how many things do we do to love, and how many for the desire to be loved?

In class it is exactly like this: you know that the most important thing is the good of your students, but every now and then it happens that this conflicts with “making yourself loved”. This happens when you have to say a word that nobody likes to hear: no.

The no of us adults, parents, educators, coaches that we are, does not only serve to teach a rule: first of all it teaches to desire. It does not give prohibitions: it widens the perimeter of dreams.

It would be so much easier to always say yes, and how much more would we make ourselves loved, wouldn’t it? But every now and then, if you really care about the good of the boy or girl in front of you, you have to accept that your no’s make you want a little bad.

Then it passes, huh? One day, one month, some years, and those no will be the reason they will thank you. They will look back and recognize that that no was nothing more than a very precious word of love.