Galilea Montijo Opens Up About Her Son’s Living Arrangement with Her Boyfriend

Galilea Montijo, popular Mexican TV host and actress, recently opened up about her personal life and revealed whether her son lives with her boyfriend. In a candid interview, Montijo shared details about her relationship and how her family dynamics have changed.

Fans have been curious about Montijo’s romantic relationship for some time now. The rumors started when she began posting pictures and spending time with her boyfriend on social media. Many wondered if her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Fernando Reina, now lives with her and her boyfriend.

However, in the interview, Montijo clarified the situation. She shared that her son still lives with her ex-husband, and they have a healthy co-parenting arrangement. Montijo expressed her happiness with this arrangement and emphasized that her son’s wellbeing is the most important thing to her.

Montijo also highlighted the importance of trust and communication in maintaining a successful co-parenting relationship. She believes that putting their child’s needs first and working together as a team has been crucial for their family dynamic.

While Montijo didn’t go into further details about her boyfriend’s involvement in her son’s life, she did mention that they have a respectful relationship. She expressed gratitude for their understanding and support.

As for her own personal happiness, Montijo admitted that she is currently enjoying a beautiful stage in her life. With her successful career and a loving partner by her side, Montijo is embracing the joys of motherhood and shared that she couldn’t be happier.

Fans of Montijo continue to show their support and admiration for her transparency and positive outlook on life. This revelation about her son’s living arrangements has shed light on her commitment to providing a stable and loving environment for her child.

In conclusion, Galilea Montijo has revealed that her son still lives with her ex-husband, and she has a healthy co-parenting relationship with him. Despite not living together, Montijo maintains a respectful bond with her boyfriend, prioritizing her son’s wellbeing above all else. Her openness about her personal life and commitment to a happy family dynamic continue to inspire and resonate with her fans.

