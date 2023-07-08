Galilea Montijo Reminisces on Engagement with Cuauhtemoc Blanco: Comparing Him to Brad Pitt and Admiring His Good Heart

Title: Mexican Host Galilea Montijo Recalls Engagement with Soccer Icon Cuauhtemoc Blanco

Subtitle: Montijo Applauds Blanco’s Simplicity and Good Heart

Mexican television personality and host, Galilea Montijo, recently reminisced about her engagement with former soccer player Cuauhtemoc Blanco, which took place two decades ago. During her appearance on the program “Divine Net,” Montijo confessed her deep affection for Blanco and even compared him to Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt.

Montijo expressed her adoration for Blanco by exclaiming, “Pretend it was Brad Pitt mana; glad eye.” Her heartfelt sentiment was shared with fellow program guests Consuelo Duval, Paola Rojas, and Daniela Magún. Montijo praised Blanco’s sincerity, humility, and good heart, highlighting that these qualities set him apart from the public perception. The host further expressed her desire for a potential marriage, mentioning that Blanco’s simplicity appealed to her, as a woman long dreaming of a beautiful and meaningful union.

Notably, Montijo emphasized that Blanco’s rise to fame did not change his character. Referring to Blanco’s successful career with America, as well as his appearances for the Mexican National Team, Montijo stated, “I loved that his best friends were lifelong since they were children; he did not forget his people, he was a person who never forgot where he came from.” Montijo highlighted her personal connection with the former player, as both of them had struggled from humble beginnings to achieve success in their respective careers.

Currently, Blanco is married to former Brazilian model Natalia Rezende and serves as the Governor of Morelos, a state in Mexico. Montijo, on the other hand, recently ended her relationship with Ferdinand Queen, with whom she shares a son. Despite their differing paths, Montijo’s memories of her time with Blanco evoke admiration and respect for his values and genuine nature.

Montijo’s recollections shed light on the genuine, humble personality of Cuauhtemoc Blanco, revealing a side of him that may be unfamiliar to the public. The host’s admiration not only resonates with her personal experience but also demonstrates the impact Blanco has had on those who know him closely.

