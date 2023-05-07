Gallery: the best images of the coronation of kings Carlos III and Camilla

Eight months after taking the throne after the death of Elizabeth II, Carlos III was solemnly crowned on Saturday along with his wife Camila in a lavish ceremonyunique in Europe, that the United Kingdom has not experienced for 70 years.

At Westminster Abbey in central London, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Church of England, placed on the head of the 74-year-old monarch, the crown of Saint Edward and Queen Camilla was crowned immediately after.

Sitting in the front row the heirs to the crown, Guillermo and Catalina, aged 40 and 41, followed the religious ceremonypunctuated by choral songs, sermons and Gospel readings, conceived according to a lavish ritual practically unchanged for a thousand years.

They were accompanied by about 2,300 guestsincluding figures such as the US first lady Jill Biden, the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the kings Felipe VI and Letizia of Spain, as well as hundreds of representatives of British civil society.

Prince Harry, Charles’s youngest son who maintains tense relations with the royal family, sat discreetly next to his cousins ​​in the third row, without his wife Meghan Marklewho stayed in California with her two children.

“God save King Charles!”shouted the attendees opening the ceremony with this recognition, accompanied by a fanfare of trumpets, after Carlos III and Camila, 75, entered dressed in ceremonial capes after a short procession by float from Buckingham Palace.

With his hand on the Bible, the king took an oath. Then, in what is considered the holiest part of the ceremony, Archbishop Welby anointed the hands, chest and head of the monarch, hidden from view by a screen.

Replacing the traditional homage of the aristocrats, the priest then invited everyone, from wherever they were watching or listening to the coronation, to swear allegiance to the new king, a historical first that seeks to democratize the ceremony, but which provoked strong criticism from the anti-monarchists.

Look at the photo gallery of the coronation of Carlos III and Camilla: