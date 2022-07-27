If we wind the clock back 20 years, you would get answers like “football” or “movies” when asking about someone’s hobby. Today, you may get told it’s stocks, investing, crypto, or betting.

This may or may not be something to do with disposable income being on the rise – or just the fact that hustle culture is rife and information is everywhere.

One growing use of where we spend our time is through the combination of two of these: crypto and gambling. You only have to look at the best bitcoin betting sites to see how perfectly the two go hand in hand.

A blurring of lines

Gambling has been a thing for centuries, it’s nothing new. Using money for entertainment – or putting it on the line – has always been seen as a source of excitement. But it’s become a little more than that in recent years.

Match betting, tip sites, and researching statistics is increasingly a part of gambling culture. This is seemingly because of the idea that money in and of itself is becoming a hobby. Researching recent statistics and reading tips sounds boring. It almost sounds like a side job – and some people see it that way too. But this is just a feeling of productivity and hustle culture as a way to spend your time meaningfully – it’s our entertainment, but it feels like it’s something extra.

The exact same goes for crypto. On paper, crypto is incredibly difficult to understand, dry, and is just a form of currency. But it’s the money bit which is why it quickly became a hobby. People who would otherwise not be interested in tech or the financial system are suddenly watching hours of videos on how crypto works and why it could make them rich.

The biggest display of money becoming a hobby was during the pandemic. Robinhood and other amateur retail investing apps blew up. Stocks that were trending on these apps blew up, and hobbyist investors were changing the course of the entire stock market. Imagine that, entire companies being propped up because the American and European middle classes were bored.

Why crypto and gambling go hand in hand

There’s also a fine line between investing and gambling. At what point do Robinhood investors become investors? How much research much you do before that transition? Or, we could attribute gambling to high-risk investments, and many will argue that buying and selling crypto in these early stages is a bit like gambling. If we put stock in this notion, then it makes sense to suggest that those holding crypto may have a propensity for sports betting.

When gambling online, crypto advocates will quickly spot the inefficiencies. Slow withdrawals, a lack of privacy, and a general sluggishness around the reliance on Visa, MasterCard, and other payment methods. This is why the likes of Melhores casino online aren’t just integrating crypto into their payment method, but calling themselves crypto casinos as they don’t ask for as many personal details.

We’re yet to see crypto casinos hit the mainstream, but that isn’t something that deters crypto enthusiasts. If anything, it plays right into their hands.

