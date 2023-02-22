ROME – For a dive into the history of yesterday and today, which has always been characterized by a gaze towards the future and innovation, the Ferrari museum has just inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to its ability to “change the cards on the table”. Already from the first car built, the 125 S, one could guess the role that the house of the prancing horse would have in the automotive world. This model, which in 1947 sported an unprecedented design and a lightweight 1,500 cc V12 engine with high specific power, was only the first in a long line of cars that would change history and influence the entire automotive universe. The new “Game Changers” exhibition starts from this principle, set up at the Enzo Ferrari museum in Modena, which offers some of the most significant cars of its production in a completely new presentation to tell the story of the Maranello house through innovation. The exhibition offers visitors a journey through the most revolutionary models due to their most avant-garde design, and among the most innovative technological applications, both in motorsport and in grand touring. Space then for the realization of the performances obtained thanks to the continuous research and development work of the Ferrari departments and made unforgettable through the most spectacular victories. Hence, design, technology and performance are three parts of the story narrated by the exhibition to accompany the public during a visit to the museum.

Just to give a few examples in the field of design, here is the 375 MM, designed by Pinin Farina in 1952 and which represents the first one-off built on behalf of Roberto Rossellini and intended for Ingrid Bergman, and the 166 MM, the first barchetta with body made of aluminum, with an elegant and light line. In terms of technological innovation, the 400 Automatic stands out, the first 2+2 touring car which introduced automatic transmission in 1976, and the Ferrari F1-89, the first single-seater ever with electro-hydraulic transmission. Performance is represented by the 1973 365 GT4 BB, the first rear-engined touring berlinetta equipped with a 180° V12, and by the 2005 FXX, the first special series created only for the track. At the end of the exhibition excursus and highlight of the story on typical Ferrari innovation, the spotlights are on the latest game-changer, the splendid Purosangue. For the occasion, the public will be able to see the latest addition from the Maranello company up close, the first four-door, four-seat Ferrari car, a car capable of combining an athletic and streamlined design, comfort, versatility and driving emotion. In short, the new exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari museum in Modena is an event not to be missed and can be visited until 17 February next year. (Maurilio Rigo)