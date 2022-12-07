well-known game “dungeons and dragons“The live-action film version of “Dungeons & Dragons: Grand Theft Auto“Released the trailer special and new posters, all professional characters gathered and appeared, how do actors deal with epic monsters?





The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Reggie-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant and others, Chloe Cole Elman, Daisy Head, Jason Wong, Nicholas Bran, Edgar Abram, Dan Poole and others also star.

This film is adapted from the tabletop role-playing game “Dungeons and Dragons” of the same name. The IP was first born in 1974 and is considered to be the originator of tabletop role-playing games (TRPG). Known for , friendship, and reversals of fortune, all action takes place in an environment that combines humans, elves, orcs, and wizards, overseen by a character called the Dungeon Master, whose progression is guided through the use of faceted dice.

Later, many types of games such as arcade games and online games were derived, and its settings influenced such as “warcraft“And many other well-known games.

The movie also highly restores the game, with a cool magical world, rich and unique creatures, multi-professional teams gathering to fight monsters, sophisticated weapons and mysterious props. The plot follows a charming thief and a group of misfit adventurers who embark on an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously wrong when they run afoul of the wrong people.

The film is directed & written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daly (“Game Night”, “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) and will be released in North America on March 31, 2023.

