Game On: ANTEPRIMA’s SS24 Collection combines nostalgia and futurism with a playful twist

ANTEPRIMA SS24 Spring/Summer Collection: Celebrating Fun and Childhood Games

Milan, Italy – ANTEPRIMA recently unveiled its highly anticipated SS24 spring and summer collection with the theme of “GAME ON”. The collection showcases colorful and brilliant designs that celebrate everyone’s yearning for fun. Inspired by childhood games, particularly card games, this collection reinterprets the four colors of playing cards as symbols representing different social categories and human strength.

One notable interpretation is the “Queen” card, which symbolizes “female self-empowerment”. By starting from the core concept of love, the brand beautifully translates this idea through embroidery. Additionally, the collection pays homage to the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” by reshaping the classic style of the 1960s. The show’s strong and independent heroine, Beth Harmon, serves as inspiration for the brand, encouraging women to fearlessly pursue their goals despite any challenges.

Bold and eye-catching patterns, “transparent” thin designs, and 3D neat tailoring are all present in the collection, drawing inspiration from game elements. Each item not only embraces the nostalgic style of the 1960s but also exudes a futuristic feel, showcasing unlimited imagination and joy.

Continuing their commitment to using translucent and comfortable fabrics, ANTEPRIMA creates spring and summer looks that reflect light, thanks to their transparent knitting technology. Embroidery, light chiffon, silky silk, and other details intertwine with this transparent quality, adding elegance and modernity to the series. The collection allows modern women to express their confidence and personality without reservation while promoting the trend of sustainable fashion through the use of environmentally friendly plant dyes and recyclable fabrics.

In addition to fashion, ANTEPRIMA believes in the inseparable connection between fashion and art. To highlight this, the brand collaborated with renowned Japanese artist Kei Takemura to create a series of joint works. Through Takemura’s whimsical embroidered see-through fabrics, the collection breathes new life into long-standing cards. Showcasing extraordinary craftsmanship, these hand-embroidered designs premiered at the SS24 Milan Fashion Show, inviting audiences to explore the fusion of art and fashion.

The SS24 collection by ANTEPRIMA offers a nostalgic yet futuristic style. With inspirations from playing cards and “The Queen’s Gambit”, this collection combines classical elegance with 3D cutting tailoring for a summer shine. The exclusive hand-embroidered patterns, including the trump card pattern by Kei Takemura, add an artistic touch. The color palette includes white with a tinted crayon gloss and shiny colors with high saturation brightness such as yellow and green.

The materials used in the collection include textured glossy fabric, transparent silk fabric, transparent knitted plant fabrics, plant-dyed fabrics, sustainable fabric, and thread codes. By utilizing these materials, ANTEPRIMA maintains its commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly fashion.

ANTEPRIMA’s SS24 collection encourages everyone to embrace their inner child and find joy in the simple pleasures of life. With its vibrant designs and artistic collaboration, this collection promises to captivate fashion enthusiasts and inspire them to chase their dreams fearlessly.

