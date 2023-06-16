Gamera Games will hold an overseas game live broadcast on June 20, which will bring a variety of new game information- DoNews Games

Independent game publisher Gamera Games announced today that it will hold an “Overseas Game Live Streaming Conference” at 2 pm on June 20. At that time, the well-known anchor Hei Tong Google will be specially invited to try out a variety of new games including “Shogun Showdown”, “Dream in Movie” and “Literalization”, and bring the latest developments of related works. In addition, a mysterious new work will also be announced at the live broadcast.

According to Gamera, the games that will be showcased at the June 20 livestream include:

general duel

A Roguelite turn-based card strategy game with the theme of fighting against the shogun. The high-degree-of-freedom deck construction provides a variety of gameplay styles. At the same time, the changing situation on the battlefield also requires players to think and respond. The prologue version of this work has achieved a 97% favorable rate since it was launched on Steam for more than two months, and the early access will start on June 27.

Might and Magic: Clash of Heroes Definitive Edition

A classic match-3 strategy RPG based on Ubisoft’s classic IP “Magic Gate”. The game is a combination of puzzle solving, strategy and role-playing. Players need to use limited action points to form troops, use creativity, combine and cooperate, and defeat the enemy on the battlefield. The trial version will be available on June 20th, and the official version will be released on July 20th.

Card Rush

It is also a card game, featuring refreshing elements such as real-time battles and parkour. Players don’t need to follow the rules of traditional card games, and there are no settings such as rounds, mana, and action points. All they have to do is to go all the way in the dungeon. This work will update the latest version of the Chinese demo on the Steam platform on June 20.

shadow in a dream

A 2D psychological horror adventure game by Finnish individual developer Jesse Makkonen. Players will wander between reality and fantasy, exploring extremely weird spaces. The demo version is now available on Steam.

hunger painter

It is a casual painting-themed management game. Players will start the artistic journey of legendary painters through the brushes in their hands. The mobile game version of this work has just been launched on the Haoyou Kuaibang platform and the national App Store not long ago.

Literalization

A love-oriented text-interpretation horror adventure game produced by Japanese individual developer Yanagi. Players will interpret strange-shaped text in the game, and develop dangerous feelings with strange men. The trial version of the game “Literalization: Prologue” is currently on Steam, and interested players can experience it in person.

In addition to the above six games, Gamera Games said it will announce a new game at the live broadcast.