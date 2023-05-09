Home » Gandolfi and the great success of Talleres: if we continue on this path, everything will come
Talleres achieved a great victory this Monday by beating Racing 4-2 as a visitor in Avellaneda.

In this way, the “T” reached fourth place in the table and became the highest scoring team in the championship, with 27 goals in 15 dates.

After the game, coach Javier Gandolfi gave a press conference in which, among other things, he remarked that they were superior to the Academy: “What we worked on and talked about came out. I am proud of the squad, they understood how the game should be played”.

And he added: “We are growing, our next goal is River, we are sure that if we continue on this path, everything will come.”

On the other hand, the albiazul coach explained that they could have increased the difference so as not to suffer, although he regretted some wasted chances.

Later, he specified: “We knew that Racing attacks with a lot of people. Games are won when you try to play”.

Regarding the present of some players in particular, he highlighted that “Santos is going through a very good and trustworthy moment, he is an unbalancing player for the team”, while “since he arrived, Sosa adapted very quickly to the system and became a a determining player for the team and he is becoming a complete player”.

