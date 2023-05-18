Gandolfi and the harangue to “his” Talleres: “The rival doesn’t matter…freedom, guys”

From time to time, some veils are drawn in football. Voluntarily or involuntarily. As it was. This is the case of the video that Talleres posted on their networks this Thursday and in which you can see the final indications and the harangue of DT Javier Gandolfi towards his players, before entering the Kempes field of play to face the leader River.

The singing of the people arrives and “Cobija” is heard speaking, in the middle of the dressing room. In front, Michael Santos, Captain Guido Herrera, Lucas Suárez, Matías Catalán, Ramón Sosa, Rodrigo Villagra, Gastón Benavídez, Ulises Ortegoza, all of them. The DT will refresh the concept of the variety of the rival game system and what power its players have.

“…How do I always say. I don’t care about the opponent. Absolutely not at all, but I want you to understand that today they are going to make mirrors for us, they can become mirrors for us. With the two forwards: 4-1-3-2 or 4-4-2. So that’s the only thing that varies. Is it clear? The two centrals will be with the two forwards. We corrected it with Rodrigo (by Villagra) or with a side. Its the only thing. After… freedom guys. We are going to win this match”, were Gandolfi’s words.

Then came everyone’s applause, “Cobija” put his hands in his pocket and the players began to head towards the playing field.

Who’s who on the scene

On that road, voices are heard and people who are part of everyday life are seen. The first “Dale” is from Santiago Raymonda, an alternate coach like Giuliano Lauri, who is also on the scene, but in silence. “Everywhere. They know how to do it. Come on, come on, ”says Professor Mauro Cerutti in an energetic tone, who returned to the club in 2022 after the successful cycle in which he accompanied Frank Kudelka at Talleres.

“Maurito” is in charge of the physical preparation of the team together with Martín Audano, who did it with Alexis Olariaga in the Medina era and was a close collaborator of Héctor Arzubialde when he was as DT in Talleres 2011. Gustavo Irusta, the historic coach, also appears goalkeeper who regained his main place last year and who signed as head coach when “Cobija” was interim DT.

The props Matías Coronel and César Nocella also appear. Along the way, team leader Luis Achával, some relatives of players are seen, and a new recommendation from Cerutti arrives: “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We are the protagonists. We have to be in the details. We are going to eat its legs”.

The line of players is paired with that of River in the tunnel. Nothing will be heard anymore. The scream of the people covers everything.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

