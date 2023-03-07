Talleres started with his preparation to visit Defense and Justice -leader of the League along with San Lorenzo-, next Saturday at 7:15 p.m., in Florencio Varela. DT Javier Gandolfi will not be able to count on Juan Carlos Portillo, who was sent off against Vélez.

What alternatives does “Cobija” have? The former Union started playing in the game against Atlético Tucumán before the departure of Ángelo Martino (he started in the debut against Independiente and, later, they sold him to Newell’s) and was against Boca, central Córdoba, Platense and Vélez. Seeing “the red one”, the coach ordered the entry of Vicente Fernández (24 years old), who was able to play forty minutes due to a knee injury that forced his replacement (Luis Sequeira entered).

At the beginning of the practices, the Chilean was training at a slower pace, waiting for his evolution. In the event that he cannot be available, “Cobija” could turn to Lucas Suárez (27 years old). The former Estudiantes de Río Cuarto recovered from a cracked rib (it ended up being a pneumothorax) in the preseason and was just able to sit on the substitute bench against Vélez.

Nicolás Pasquini (32) continues to carry out physical reconditioning work, since he was the last reinforcement to arrive, although he is the fittest and the most experienced in the position. The last alternative would be to debut the side that comes from Tigre, Franco Saavedra (19 years old).

