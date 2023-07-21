Gandolfi played it and made a strong change in the 11th for Talleres vs. River

Talleres faces River this Thursday for the Argentine Cup and, in the preview, coach Javier Gandolfi had to make one of the most difficult decisions since he has been in charge. And he did not hesitate.

The match, valid for the round of 16, will be played at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, in Mendoza, starting at 10 p.m., with Fernando Rapallini refereeing and TyC Sports television.

In the event of a tie, the definition will come through shots from the penalty spot and the winning team will advance to the stage to face Colón de Santa Fe or Lanús.

Talleres, who left another First National team, Chacarita, on the road in the previous phase, will try to surprise him again although it will be difficult without Uruguayan striker Michael Santos, who usually solves matches with his great ability to score in rival nets. Nahuel Bustos will replace him.

DT Gandolfi made a strong change that had been rumored in the previous hours. Finally, the goalkeeper against River will be Guido Herrera and not Alan Aguerre as previously thought.

So far, “Cobija” had respected the planning that comes from the Pedro Caixinha era in 2022, who had been his alternate coach.

Alan Aguerre was the goalkeeper for Copa Argentina and Guido Herrera for the local tournament and Libertadores.

This year, Aguerre played against Chacarita, for the 32nd final, and had a good performance, but did not have games in the League to acclimatize as it had been last year. Herrera brings the support of 25 games in the local tournament and a very high performance.

For everything that Guido represents and for his current status, the DT decided that he had to “break” with that scheme for the goalkeepers.

In this way, the 11 of Talleres against River will form as follows: Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Juan Rodríguez and Juan Portillo; Rodrigo Villagra and Ulises Ortegoza; Diego Valoyes, Rodrigo Garro and Ramón Sosa; Nahuel Bustos.

The formation of River ante Workshops: Franco Armani; Andrew Herrera, Paulo Diaz, Robert Rojas, Enzo Diaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Perez , Nicholas de la Cruz, Nacho Fernandez and Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltran.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

