Copenhagen-based company Ganni, led by creative director Ditte Reffstrup and founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, presented the Autumn-Winter 2023 collection as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23. The brand’s goal is to make people who wear their clothes feel even more confident and capable of anything. Ganni sees it as a moral obligation to do better every day. In 2020, the brand launched its Responsibility Game Plan, which includes 44 goals in the areas of People, Planet, Product and Prosperity to be achieved by 2023.

GANNI Autumn Winter 2023 collection

For the brand’s latest collection, at least 50% of the styles are certified as recycled, eco-friendly or organic. 92% of the production volume comes from responsible compositions.

The transformation of a butterfly

At this year’s Autumn-Winter 2023 collection did not only show the symbol of the butterfly in the form of an abstract butterfly logo. The transformation of the butterfly ran like a red thread through the show. Time was taken this season to review what has been achieved. Like a butterfly that lingers for a while before rising again and flying away.

The show opened with a charcoal gray pants suit and closed with a blue skirt suit. These suits shared strikingly curved sleeves and an accentuated waist. Since leather was removed from the brand’s range, denim has been an important part of the collection. There was also a wide range of dresses, from sequins to knits with many variations in between. One of the highlights was an off-white dress with a carwash hemline that featured delicate black ruffles in the front that looked like vines. Similar ruffles lined a bra top and adorned a suit. This season the brand collaborated with Veneda Carter, who made jewellery, and collaborated again with Icelandic outerwear brand 66°North on some smart and sporty pieces.

Reffstrup shares a love of the colorful world with Esben Weil Kjær, a graduate of the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, whose music underscored the collection. Kjær was asked to oversee works from the collection at Arken, a contemporary art museum. This exhibition is called “Butterfly!”. Reffstrup drew a parallel between Kjær’s butterfly and Ganni’s new logo, but with a deeper meaning. It is a brand that offers colour, novelty and fun, helping people deal with the turmoil in the world.

Author: Josepha Heiden – Photos: James Cochrane

GANNI Autumn Winter 2023 Runway-Fotos