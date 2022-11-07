Original title: Gao Liu, the cosmic man, began to sing the countdown to eat beef pot to replenish vitality, and guests Yang Yang intensively practiced singing and preparing for battle

Before the cosmic man concert, the beginning of winter solar term, Mr. Mi, told the five people to warm their hearts and please eat hot pot to nourish the brothers.

The Cosmos will sing at Gao Liu on the 12th.

The Cosmos live performance touched countless people.

Cosmic Man will hold “The Moment! Cosmic Man’s Ideal State Concert” at Kaohsiung Pop Music Center on November 12. On the eve of the countdown, the weather is getting cooler and the beginning of the winter solar term is approaching. The five people warmly sacrificed the surging beef hot pot, tonic for the senior cosmos, replenishing energy and vitality, making the cosmos overjoyed. Be sure to invite them to Kaohsiung on the 12th to watch our concert and go to our celebration dinner together!”

The cosmic man sang at the Taipei Pop Music Center last month. It was a unique audio-visual feast. Recently, the essence version of the “Blue You” concert was released and it quickly surpassed 10,000 hits. The shock of the chorus is unforgettable for a long time, and the special projection curtain on the stage of “I’m Still Rotating Around You” is like walking into a fantasy and lonely outer space, and the immersive effect inspires infinite sensory imagination.

This time, the cosmic people will move from Beiliu to Gaoliu to sing. There is a month of preparation in the middle. The lead singer Xiaoyu said: “We will remember the feeling of performing in Beiliu, and even have unexpected surprises, so we I want to keep all of these for Gao Liu’s performance, and I also look forward to unexpected and interesting sparks on the Kaohsiung stage!” For the guitarist Akui, who is a novice father, time has passed in just one month, and it is the children who feel the most. Xiaohu grew teeth during this period, and asked if the child will continue to support his father? Akui said with a smile: “Looking at his mood and state, if there is a chance, of course I hope!”

Bass player Fang Q was previously sold out at the Kaohsiung autograph and fell in love. Seeing that he is getting closer and closer to his goal, Fang Q is mentally prepared, and fans are eager to provide matters that need attention, but it is too late to practice. A muscular man, he joked: “I may have to ask a stylist to help me find a muscle swimsuit, it will look better!” The nonsensical remarks made the audience laugh. Less than a week before the concert, one of the guests of the concert, the “Goddess of Mu Yao”, Yang Yang, also started intensive practice. She revealed: “I practice singing at home until every time I sing a high pitch, the cat at home will run upstairs! Recently there are Air also exercise more, train lung capacity, and hope the concert goes well.”Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: