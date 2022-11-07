“High Mountain Green” performed by the Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra. (Image source: Video screenshot)

Today, I would like to introduce to you the music performed by the Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra.“Mountain Green”(composed by Zhang Che; arranged by Shen Yun artist Tan Junyi)。This is a theme song written in 1947 and originally the theme song of the 1949 movie “Alishan Wind and Cloud”. It is also the theme song of Taiwan’s first Chinese film after World War II.

“Mountain Green”It is from the melody and rhythm of the aborigines, and the lyrics are in praise of the beautiful and strong young people in Alishan and their eternal connection with the mountains and rivers of Alishan. This song is full of vitality and has become one of the representatives of Taiwanese culture, and the listener can experience the uprightness and strength of the high mountain, and feel the optimism and strength of the people living here.

This piece of music was not only popular in Taiwan and China, but also brought to Japan through Teresa Teng’s concert. The beautiful tunes and the ethnic customs full of Alishan’s artistic conception make the Japanese also fascinated by it.

After decades of turmoil in mainland China, the newly grown generation does not understand Taiwan. The lyrics and melody of “Gao Shan Qing” can lead mainland people to understand Taiwan’s ethnicity and customs, and leave an unforgettable impression.

Alishan is located on a beautiful island, with beautiful mountains and rivers, beautiful natural scenery and beautiful people. Therefore, those who have not visited Alishan may wish to visit Alishan in their lifetime to find out why this mountain has become the dream of many people, and why during the peak period of mainlanders’ travel to Taiwan, Alishan and Sun Moon Lake are closely related to each other. , the Palace Museum and other famous attractions have also become an indispensable part of tourists’ itineraries.

Seeing it with your own eyes, you will know its true meaning.

Before that, you might as well calm down and listen carefully to this song performed by Shen Yun artists“High Mountain Green”.

In 2016,“Mountain Green”It has become a complete repertoire of the Shen Yun Symphony Tour. It has now been released on the Shen Yun Works website. The powerful and beautiful melody that blends rigid and soft has attracted a large number of fans to click and listen.

Netizens who have appreciated it have left comments to share their experiences:

“Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra combines Chinese and Western music. The crisp orchestration, melodious silk strings and powerful percussion are perfectly integrated, and a well-known piece of music is performed in such a grand manner.”

“By chance and coincidence many times, the song played at the end of the term has always moved the students. The beauty of Taiwan is in the melody.”

“It’s so good, I can’t get tired of listening to it. It’s so good! The soul of a nation is presented.”

“Shen Yun Orchestra plays even better and sounds better. The positive energy is especially strong!”

Music Appreciation:“High Mountain Green” by Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra

Please go to “Shen Yun Works Website“watch more”Traditional Music”、“Instrumental Solo and Concerto“and”Shen Yun’s Early Shows”

If you want to watch the wonderful performance of Shen Yun live, please go to “Shen Yun Ticketing Website”



The elders and people of the Formosas as depicted by the Dutch in 1670. (Image source: Wikipedia)

About Shen Yun Performing Arts

New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world‘s premier Chinese classical dance and classical music troupe. Over the years, Shen Yun has absorbed and cultivated many of the world‘s top artists, revitalizing and promoting the real, almost vanished traditional Chinese culture in the form of classical art.

From the ancient times of the Three Sovereigns and Five Emperors to the magnificent Tang Dynasty, from the prosperity of the Song Dynasty to the elegance of the Qing Dynasty, the five thousand years of Chinese civilization has a long history. This is a picture full of myths, legends and heroic epics – courage and sacrifice, integrity and loyalty, kindness and virtue, the story of the stars is the inheritance of five thousand civilizations.

In ancient China, it was called “Shenzhou”, and people and gods used to be together on this land. Music, medicine, calligraphy, clothing, characters… God has passed on the rich culture to the people here. For thousands of years, the beliefs of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism have been the foundation of society. The Son of Heaven ruled in accordance with Heaven, and the people respected Heaven, believed in God, and valued virtue and did good deeds.

Unfortunately……

Over the past few decades, the CCP regime has regarded the traditional culture of reverence for the heaven and the virtue as a threat to its existence, and through political movements such as the Cultural Revolution, the traditional beliefs have been systematically uprooted and the legacy of five thousand years of divinely-inherited culture has been eliminated. Nearly destroyed.

In 2006, a group of top Chinese traditional artists came to New York with the same desire: to revive the true Chinese divine culture and promote it all over the world. And just like that, Shen Yun was born.

Every season, we present a new set of programs in top theaters around the world, such as Lincoln Center in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, London Coliseum; our Symphony Orchestra has performed at Carnegie Hall.

Millions of live audience members, including the most famous actors, top fashion designers, government officials, royals, and celebrities have all attended Shen Yun’s pomp. We look forward to seeing you too.

Responsible editor: Yuxin — All rights reserved, any form of reproduction requires the authorization of China. It is strictly forbidden to create mirror websites. Short URL for this article:



member A new special issue has been published

Please log in and download as an honorary member [Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small kindness can achieve great love. We sincerely solicit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese people all over the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee every year to become an honorary member of the “Watch China” website. Provide independent and true key information, warn them in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.