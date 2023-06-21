Gao Yuanyuan posted a photo with Alyssa Chia with the text: Jingwen, a classmate who hasn’t seen her for a long time.

A few days ago, Gao Yuanyuan posted a photo with Alyssa Chia, accompanied by the text: Jing Wen, a classmate who hasn’t seen her for a long time, dreams back to Zhou Zhiruo and Zhao Min in “Yi Tian Tu Long Ji”. Gao Yuanyuan and Alyssa Chia are well-known friends in the entertainment industry. The two met in 2002’s “Yi Tian Shou Long Ji”, and later collaborated on “The Legend of Doctor Heroes”, “Qin Wang Li Shimin” and “Dragon and Babu”.

Gao Yuanyuan is a Chinese film and television actress and model born in 1979. In 1996, Gao Yuanyuan was discovered by an advertising company, and then shot a large number of commercials, emerging in the advertising circle. In 1997, she starred in her first big-screen work “Love Mala Tang” and began her acting career. In 2003, he received widespread attention with the costume martial arts love drama “Yi Tian Tu Long Ji”.

Alyssa Chia was born on October 7, 1974, a Chinese film and television actress and host. In 1990, Alyssa Chia made her debut by accepting commercials. In 2002, he won a lot of attention with the martial arts drama “Yi Tian Tu Long Ji”.

Original title: Gao Yuanyuan took a photo with Alyssa Chia in Paris!Netizen: Dreaming of Relying on the Heaven and Slaying the Dragon

