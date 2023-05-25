GAP Sued But Claims $2 Million From Kanye West For “Failure To Collaborate”

Due to various controversies, the cooperation between GAP and Kanye West did not end happily, and the broken relationship seems to have troubles that have not yet been fully resolved.

According to the “New York Post” report, GAP was recently sued by the independent company Art City Center, because GAP and Kanye West rented their buildings during the cooperation period, intending to sell YEEZY GAP joint products offline, but remodeled without approval Space, including removing ceiling lights, forming a wall, demolishing three bathrooms, etc., caused Art City Center to spend a lot of money to restore the state before suing GAP for compensation.

However, this case has a different view for GAP. They believe that Kanye West is responsible for the entire YEEZY GAP including concept ideas and other cooperation matters, so all problems should be attributed to him, and Kanye West will be pointed at him. All claims for repairs and attorneys total $2 million.

So far, Kanye West has not responded. Although it is still uncertain at this stage how the incident will develop, but with the return of adidas YEEZY and the revival of his personal brand and other good news, he still hopes that Kanye West, who once fell to the bottom, can maintain his state and continue to work hard. Moving in a good direction, interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.