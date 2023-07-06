García Moritán denounced Eduardo Belliboni and Victoria Tolosa Paz

One day after camping carried out by the social movements in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Developmentthe Buenos Aires legislator and candidate for Buenos Aires Head of Government for United Republicans Roberto Garcia Moritantogether with the opposing lawyers Yamil Santoro y Jose Magioncalda, denounced the leader of the Polo Obrero, Eduardo Belliboniand the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Toulouse Peace.

The complainants based the lawsuit against the leader of the Polo Obrero on the “hindering transportation and attacking authority”. In the case of the official official, there is talk of her “omission of complaint”which was established in the document as a “cloaking mode”.

The complaint blames Belliboni “for organizing the blockade on Avenida 9 de Julio and for the seizure of the Ministry of Social Development”, while Tolosa Paz is accused of not having denounced “the irruption of the group of protesters in the public building”. .

Victoria Tolosa Paz, denounced for alleged “cover-up”

The cause, registered with the number 2236/2023, fell to federal court number three, in charge of Daniel Rafecas. “The demonstrators not only obstructed normal circulation along Avenida 9 de Julio and the arteries that cross it, but some of them, led by the accused Eduardo Belliboni, proceeded to take by force some public offices in the building of the Ministry of Social Developmentpreventing the activity of public officials for approximately seven hours,” the complaint said.

“If the protesters prevented or hindered the use of the building for the activities of public officials in order to satisfy their demands, an attack on authority would have been configured, so it was up to the head of the Ministry to instruct that the corresponding complaint be made. “, they distributed towards Tolosa Paz.

