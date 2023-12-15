Garmin, an evening of solidarity to promote sport for disabled people

Listen to the audio version of the article

This year, Garmin’s traditional Beat Yesterday “Awards” event became Beat Yesterday For Charity. A change in format compared to the very recent past which seven times celebrated and rewarded some small/large businesses of ordinary people. For the latest edition, which took place in Milan at the Sheraton Hotel on November 30th, however, the leading brand in the smartwatch sector chose to organize a different event, open to the public and live, with the aim of supporting Objective 3, a company founded by Alex Zanardi to spread sporting activities such as paracycling, paratriathlon, wheelchair tennis, pararchery, parathletics and para alpine skiing among disabled people, supporting them even if they wanted to start practicing them.

Garmin aims for the future between news and technology

The Beat Yesterday For Charity 2023 were therefore structured with four talks in which many sports personalities, from today and from the past, and other characters representative of the topics covered. In the first talk, entitled “When altruism marks history and is capable of changing it”, the Italian mountaineer Simone Moro, who in his career has faced several critical moments and the former technical commissioner of the Italian national cycling team Davide Cassani, the marketing & communications manager of Objective 3 Barbara Manni and the fencer Emilia Rossatti are also active in the rescue of local populations in the Himalayan chain with his helicopter transport company.

The second, “A vocation that comes from afar”, however, was attended by the cycling legend Vincenzo Nibali (winner of two Giro d’Italia, a Tour de France and a Vuelta di Spagna between 2010 and 2016) and Filippo Ganna, also known as Top Ganna, a cyclist who among the many successes achieved so far, on 8 October 2022 at the Velodrome Suisse in Granchen, Switzerland, set the hour record with 58.792 km. But also the ski champion specialized in downhill skiing Christian Ghedina, Linus, the famous radio anchorman of Radio Deejay who began to develop a passion for cycling a few years ago, and Erica Fre, among those awarded in one of the previous Beat Yesterday Awards for a project connected to the two wheels.

In the third moment, “If passion rhymes with Geniality”, the singer-songwriter and rapper Ghemon, who recently competed against the New York Marathon, the cyclist Elia Viviani (a prestigious palmares in which the gold medal stands out on track at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics) and the cyclist Alessandro Ballan, winner of the Tour of Flanders in 2007. And also Stefano Baldini, gold medal with world record attached in the marathon at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games and Simone Nieddu, marketing manager of Dainese who told the story of Lino Dainese, founder of the brand of the same name specialized in the creation of products for the protection of motorcyclists.

The evening ended with “Storie di Condivisione” which had Luca Briganzoli on stage, general manager of Urania Basket Milano, a small company that from the minor leagues in the space of a few years has come to fight to conquer the top category of the basketball championship Italian; Leonardo Ghiraldini, former rugby player, Fabrizia D’Ottavio, Olympic silver medal butterfly in Athens 2004 together with her teammates and Riccardo Groppo, CEO of the start-up SAT (Sleep Advice Technologies) which developed the Predicts algorithms designed to offer greater safety, for example on the roads, which are able to predict when a person is about to fall asleep at the wheel and trigger an alarm.

